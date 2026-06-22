Railway Staff To Mark Demand Day On June 24 By Protesting Nationwide On 'Long-pending Issues'
Signal & Telecom employees say every year, over 24 staff are killed while repairing Level Crossing (LC) gates, reports Chanchal Mukherjee.
Published : June 22, 2026 at 4:40 PM IST
New Delhi: The Railways Signal & Telecommunication (S&T) staff will hold a protest across the rail network on June 24 as "Demand Day", for their long standing demands to be fulfilled.
S&T employees say every year, over two dozen S&T staff are killed in accidental run-overs while on duty while repairing Level Crossing (LC) gates. Not only this, they allege staff are called in without any duty roster, or after their working hours, whenever there is a signal failure, in violation of the Hours of Employment Regulations (HOER) 2005 rules, compromising safety and security of the staff, as well as trains and passengers.
The S&T staff union say they have already approached the Railway Ministry and the Railway Board and raised their demands several times, but none has been solved. "We have exhausted every available channel to make our voices heard. Over the past years, we have submitted numerous letters and memoranda to the Railway Ministry, Railway Board and concerned departments, but our grievances continue to be ignored," said Alok Chandra Prakash, General Secretary of the Indian Railway Signal and Telecom Maintainers' Union (IRSTMU).
"With no meaningful response from the authorities, workers have been left with no option but to hold a massive 'Demand Day' protest across the railway network. This is not merely a protest, but a collective appeal by thousands of staff, seeking dignity, adequate staffing and attention to long-pending issues affecting both employees and Railways safety," he added.
Prakash warned that workers' patience was wearing thin, and said if their demands continue to be ignored, employees would be compelled to intensify their agitation through a "Tool Down" protest from 12 noon to 2 pm on November 5.
"The workforce has shown restraint and pursued dialogue at every stage. However, if the administration remains unresponsive, workers will have no choice but to suspend work for two hours and collectively raise grievances," he said.
Staff members argue that the mounting pressure on S&T staff is reflected not only in their workload, but also in the disciplinary actions they face. According to data compiled by the union, nearly 70 per cent of chargesheets issued in the S&T department, are served to Electrical Signal Maintainers (ESMs), highlighting what workers describe as a disproportionate burden on frontline maintenance staff.
Employees also point to the toll that irregular working hours and absence of a structured duty roster have taken on their health. Many workers, they claim, are grappling with lifestyle-related ailments such as diabetes, hypertension and chronic stress, as they struggle to balance demanding work schedules with personal and family responsibilities.
In its memorandum, the union alleges that the administration's failure to address these concerns has deepened frustration among employees. Navin Kumar, national president of IRSTMU, said workers are looking to the authorities for a meaningful resolution, rather than a prolonged confrontation.
"We expect authorities to take our demands seriously and make sincere efforts to resolve them," Kumar told ETV Bharat. Recalling an earlier agitation, he noted that S&T employees had observed a "Black Day" on February 9, 2019, to draw attention to their concerns. The protest led to the formation of a committee to examine the demand for a Risk and Hardship Allowance for maintainers working in challenging and safety-critical areas.
According to Kumar, the committee completed its work and submitted its recommendations to the Finance Ministry for approval. However, years later, workers are still awaiting a final decision. "The report has already been sent for approval, but no decision has been taken so far. We remain hopeful that the government will clear the proposal and acknowledge the difficult conditions under which S&T staff perform their duties every day," he said.
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