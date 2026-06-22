ETV Bharat / bharat

Railway Staff To Mark Demand Day On June 24 By Protesting Nationwide On 'Long-pending Issues'

New Delhi: The Railways Signal & Telecommunication (S&T) staff will hold a protest across the rail network on June 24 as "Demand Day", for their long standing demands to be fulfilled.

S&T employees say every year, over two dozen S&T staff are killed in accidental run-overs while on duty while repairing Level Crossing (LC) gates. Not only this, they allege staff are called in without any duty roster, or after their working hours, whenever there is a signal failure, in violation of the Hours of Employment Regulations (HOER) 2005 rules, compromising safety and security of the staff, as well as trains and passengers.

The S&T staff union say they have already approached the Railway Ministry and the Railway Board and raised their demands several times, but none has been solved. "We have exhausted every available channel to make our voices heard. Over the past years, we have submitted numerous letters and memoranda to the Railway Ministry, Railway Board and concerned departments, but our grievances continue to be ignored," said Alok Chandra Prakash, General Secretary of the Indian Railway Signal and Telecom Maintainers' Union (IRSTMU).

"With no meaningful response from the authorities, workers have been left with no option but to hold a massive 'Demand Day' protest across the railway network. This is not merely a protest, but a collective appeal by thousands of staff, seeking dignity, adequate staffing and attention to long-pending issues affecting both employees and Railways safety," he added.

Prakash warned that workers' patience was wearing thin, and said if their demands continue to be ignored, employees would be compelled to intensify their agitation through a "Tool Down" protest from 12 noon to 2 pm on November 5.

"The workforce has shown restraint and pursued dialogue at every stage. However, if the administration remains unresponsive, workers will have no choice but to suspend work for two hours and collectively raise grievances," he said.