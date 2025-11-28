ETV Bharat / bharat

Railway's Staff Seek Relief From Pending Issues In Upcoming Budget

New Delhi: Railway Federations have highlighted several long-pending issues that they anticipate to be addressed in the upcoming Union Budget. They seek solutions to these points, which are put up during pre-budget discussions with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The railway federations have sought to lift the ban on creating new posts for newly introduced work, to stop the surrender of 2 per cent regular posts, and to fill vacant positions across all departments to help curb unemployment. They note that fulfilling these demands would also align with India's commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals-2023.

They expressed concern over vacant posts in safety categories like trackmen, points men, signal staff, electricians, loco pilots and other departments.

LN Pathak, advisor to the general secretary of All India Railwaymen’s Federation, told ETV Bharat, "Around 1.5 lakh vacancies are yet to be filled in the safety category, while new lines, overhead tractions, and technical works are being developed rapidly. The railway needs more hands to handle the work pressure."

"We have also raised several issues, including three instalments of DA which were upheld during the period of COVID-19, which have not yet been released and some other matters were taken up for solution," he added.

Sitharaman invited all leaders of Central Trade Unions for a pre-budget discussion on important issues, where leaders expressed their concerns and raised demands before the minister.

Harbhajan Singh Sidhu, General Secretary of Hind Mazdoor Sabha, who was part of the discussion, said, "We have demanded pre-conditions on all business loans to create equal value, new job creation be imposed, and withdrawal of the 4 anti-worker Code, stap attack on workers' rights."