Railway's Staff Seek Relief From Pending Issues In Upcoming Budget
The railway federations have sought to lift ban on creating new posts for newly introduced work, to stop surrender of 2 per cent regular posts.
Published : November 28, 2025 at 7:18 PM IST
New Delhi: Railway Federations have highlighted several long-pending issues that they anticipate to be addressed in the upcoming Union Budget. They seek solutions to these points, which are put up during pre-budget discussions with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
The railway federations have sought to lift the ban on creating new posts for newly introduced work, to stop the surrender of 2 per cent regular posts, and to fill vacant positions across all departments to help curb unemployment. They note that fulfilling these demands would also align with India's commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals-2023.
They expressed concern over vacant posts in safety categories like trackmen, points men, signal staff, electricians, loco pilots and other departments.
LN Pathak, advisor to the general secretary of All India Railwaymen’s Federation, told ETV Bharat, "Around 1.5 lakh vacancies are yet to be filled in the safety category, while new lines, overhead tractions, and technical works are being developed rapidly. The railway needs more hands to handle the work pressure."
"We have also raised several issues, including three instalments of DA which were upheld during the period of COVID-19, which have not yet been released and some other matters were taken up for solution," he added.
Sitharaman invited all leaders of Central Trade Unions for a pre-budget discussion on important issues, where leaders expressed their concerns and raised demands before the minister.
Harbhajan Singh Sidhu, General Secretary of Hind Mazdoor Sabha, who was part of the discussion, said, "We have demanded pre-conditions on all business loans to create equal value, new job creation be imposed, and withdrawal of the 4 anti-worker Code, stap attack on workers' rights."
Tapas Chattaraj, zonal advisor in All India Guards’ Council, told ETV Bharat, "There are some issues related to Pension and irregular payments of some allowances. I think this upcoming budget will help to solve these points."
The railway staff are anticipating several points, including restoring Old Pension to all government employees from April 2004, and the release of three instalments of DA, which were withheld during the period of Covid, which have not yet been released, and some other matters that were taken up for solution will be included in the upcoming budget to provide relief.
Issues highlighted:
- Lift the ban on the creation of new posts on the introduction of new work, and stop the surrender of 2 per cent regular posts.
- Fill up vacant regular posts in all departments to reduce unemployment, also fulfil the SDG-2030 of the UN Assembly commitment since 2015, and create decent jobs for all in the country with decent wages by 2030.
- Reduce the period of commutation from 15 years to 12 years, and gratuity be increased from 20 lakh to 25 lakh after merger of 50 per cent DA into basic pay as per the order of 7th Pay Commission and increase all allowances accordingly.
- Income Tax relaxation 100 per cent on the Running Allowance of all Running Staff, and Income Tax be exempted of all salaried employees. A 2 per cent extra supper Tax be imposed on super-rich people.
- Bonus ceiling be removed and given on actual wages.
- An amendment be made in terms of Ref of 8th Pay Commission to consider for revision of the Pension of all retired Employees and family pension revision.
- Sufficient funds be allocated to the Indian Railway to install anti-accident devices (Raksha Kavach ) to stop Railway Trains Accidents, fill up 3 Lakh vacant posts inthe Indian Railway to avoid accidents.
Demands which are pending for the last five years :
In the coming Budget, to restore the Old Pension to all government employees from April 2004. Demands of releasing three instalments of DA, which were upheld during the period of Covid, which have not yet been released and some other matters were taken up for solution.
Read More