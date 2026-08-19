ETV Bharat / bharat

Railway Staff Flag Lack Of Break-journey Facility In Online Duty Passes, Seek Correction

The railway staff point out that the facility to break a journey was available when duty passes were issued manually. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The non-provision of break-journey facility in online duty passes issued to railway staff travelling on official assignments has emerged as a major issue among on-duty staff members, who have approached the Railway Board, seeking corrective measures.

The staff have pointed out that the facility to break a journey was available when duty passes were issued manually. It enabled employees deputed for outstation duties to make reservations in parts when no direct train was available from their originating station to the destination. However, with the introduction of the online duty pass mode, the break-journey provision is reportedly not being reflected in the passes and creating practical difficulties for over lakhs of staff travelling on official duty.

The issue has assumed significance following a recent railway instruction under which an employee travelling after completing official duty, if found without a valid duty pass, can be treated as travelling without a ticket.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Navin Kumar, national president of Indian Railway Signal and Telecom Maintainers’ Union, said, “Railway staff need to travel to multiple locations during official duties, such as meetings, training programmes, or other work-related assignments. If their pass does not allow a break in the journey, they cannot stop at one location and then continue to another location using the same pass. As a result, they face inconvenience and potentially need separate travel authorisation.”

Railway employees want valid break-journey provisions so they can visit different places for official work without having to obtain a separate pass for each journey, he added.

For decades, railway staff relied on the manual duty-pass system to travel to different locations for official work. According to employees, the system allowed greater flexibility and did not create major difficulties when a journey had to be interrupted before continuing to another destination.