Railway Staff Flag Lack Of Break-journey Facility In Online Duty Passes, Seek Correction
They point out the online duty pass does not allow break in the journey; as a result, they face inconvenience and need separate travel authorisation.
Published : August 19, 2026 at 8:35 PM IST
New Delhi: The non-provision of break-journey facility in online duty passes issued to railway staff travelling on official assignments has emerged as a major issue among on-duty staff members, who have approached the Railway Board, seeking corrective measures.
The staff have pointed out that the facility to break a journey was available when duty passes were issued manually. It enabled employees deputed for outstation duties to make reservations in parts when no direct train was available from their originating station to the destination. However, with the introduction of the online duty pass mode, the break-journey provision is reportedly not being reflected in the passes and creating practical difficulties for over lakhs of staff travelling on official duty.
The issue has assumed significance following a recent railway instruction under which an employee travelling after completing official duty, if found without a valid duty pass, can be treated as travelling without a ticket.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Navin Kumar, national president of Indian Railway Signal and Telecom Maintainers’ Union, said, “Railway staff need to travel to multiple locations during official duties, such as meetings, training programmes, or other work-related assignments. If their pass does not allow a break in the journey, they cannot stop at one location and then continue to another location using the same pass. As a result, they face inconvenience and potentially need separate travel authorisation.”
Railway employees want valid break-journey provisions so they can visit different places for official work without having to obtain a separate pass for each journey, he added.
For decades, railway staff relied on the manual duty-pass system to travel to different locations for official work. According to employees, the system allowed greater flexibility and did not create major difficulties when a journey had to be interrupted before continuing to another destination.
Another railway staff member, Chandi Prashad, said the problem was not prevalent under the manual duty-pass system. “The manual duty pass system, in existence for decades, had no such issue, but since the online mode has been introduced in some zones, this issue has surfaced regarding break-journey duty pass,” he said.
Sharing his experience with ETV Bharat, Alok Chandra Prakash, general secretary of IRSTMU, said the staff generally have a duty card pass when travelling within their own railway zone. However, difficulties arise when their official assignments require them to travel to another zone.
The difficulty is not merely administrative. The employees said that on several occasions they have had to purchase tickets from their own pockets to avoid being caught without a valid ticket while travelling for official duties.
The issue, according to the employees, cuts across different railway departments and could affect lakhs of staff who are off and on travel as part of their official responsibilities.
The railway employees’ representatives have urged the Railway Board to address what they describe as a system-related gap and restore the break-journey facility in online duty passes. They have argued that the new digital system should retain the provisions available under the earlier manual system, particularly for cases where direct connectivity to the duty station is unavailable.
When ETV Bharat contacted two senior officials of the Railway Board, they expressed ignorance about the issue and said they would first check with the department concerned and then comment on it.
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