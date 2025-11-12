ETV Bharat / bharat

Railway Ministry Sanctions Ferozepur-Patti Rail Link Project In Punjab

Chandigarh: The Railway Ministry has approved the 25.72 km-long Ferozepur-Patti Rail Link Project. This project will be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 764.19 crore, out of which Rs 166 crore will be for the land acquisition, which will be borne by the Railways.

This was stated by Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu in a media interaction on Wednesday. He said this project is very important from both strategic and economic points of view. It will significantly reduce the distance between Ferozepur and Amritsar from 196 km to about 100 km and shorten the Jammu–Ferozepur–Fazilka–Mumbai corridor by 236 km.

It will also serve as a crucial link between the Malwa and Majha regions of Punjab, enhancing regional mobility and logistical efficiency.

Bittu said the new rail line will connect the Jalandhar–Ferozepur and Patti–Khemkaran routes while providing a direct and alternative connection close to the international border. Passing through areas of strategic defence significance, it will facilitate the rapid movement of defence personnel, equipment and supplies. He went on to state that the project also promises significant socio-economic gains that will benefit nearly 10 lakh people and create approximately 2.5 lakh employment opportunities.

It is expected to serve 2,500–3,500 daily passengers, particularly students, employees and patients from the nearby villages. The minister said the rail link will spur trade and industrial growth, reduce freight transportation costs and improve access to agricultural markets, thereby boosting investment in education, healthcare and essential infrastructure.