Railway Ministry Sanctions Ferozepur-Patti Rail Link Project In Punjab
The project is very important from both strategic and economic points of view
Published : November 12, 2025 at 7:37 PM IST
Chandigarh: The Railway Ministry has approved the 25.72 km-long Ferozepur-Patti Rail Link Project. This project will be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 764.19 crore, out of which Rs 166 crore will be for the land acquisition, which will be borne by the Railways.
This was stated by Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu in a media interaction on Wednesday. He said this project is very important from both strategic and economic points of view. It will significantly reduce the distance between Ferozepur and Amritsar from 196 km to about 100 km and shorten the Jammu–Ferozepur–Fazilka–Mumbai corridor by 236 km.
It will also serve as a crucial link between the Malwa and Majha regions of Punjab, enhancing regional mobility and logistical efficiency.
Bittu said the new rail line will connect the Jalandhar–Ferozepur and Patti–Khemkaran routes while providing a direct and alternative connection close to the international border. Passing through areas of strategic defence significance, it will facilitate the rapid movement of defence personnel, equipment and supplies. He went on to state that the project also promises significant socio-economic gains that will benefit nearly 10 lakh people and create approximately 2.5 lakh employment opportunities.
It is expected to serve 2,500–3,500 daily passengers, particularly students, employees and patients from the nearby villages. The minister said the rail link will spur trade and industrial growth, reduce freight transportation costs and improve access to agricultural markets, thereby boosting investment in education, healthcare and essential infrastructure.
It will also link Amritsar, a major commercial, educational, and religious hub attracting over one lakh tourists daily, with Ferozepur by ensuring faster connectivity and stronger regional integration. Another important aspect of the project is that the new alignment will revive a historic route lost during Partition that will reduce the Ferozepur–Khemkaran distance from 294 km to 110 km.
It is learnt that Railways have written a letter to the Chief Secretary of Punjab for early acquisition of land for this project. Just a few days ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated a new Vande Bharat train between Ferozepur and Delhi. The service was flagged off from Varanasi on Saturday morning as he launched three other Vande Bharat trains.
The route of this train covers Faridkot, Bathinda, Dhuri and Patiala in Punjab before entering Ambala in Haryana and proceeding further. The service is expected to benefit to boost regional trade and connectivity.
Read More