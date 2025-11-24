Railway Minister To Flag Off Two New MEMU Trains Today To Boost Delhi-Western UP Connectivity
The introduction of the new MEMU trains is being considered a significant milestone, as officials said it will provide a new impetus to regional development.
Published : November 24, 2025 at 9:24 AM IST
New Delhi: With an aim to provide relief to thousands of daily commuters and boost regional economic activity, the Indian Railways is all set to launch two new MEMU trains connecting Delhi with Shamli and Baraut in Western Uttar Pradesh.
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will flag off the trains on Monday (November 24) at 3 PM during an official ceremony at Baraut Railway Station.
According to Northern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, these trains will operate as Delhi-Shamli-Delhi MEMU (64033/64034) and Delhi-Shahdara-Shamli-Delhi-Shahdara MEMU (64035/64036).
These services will ease travel for passengers from Delhi, Baghpat, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar and nearby areas, he said.
As per sources, this specific route had been facing congestion and long waiting times due to limited trains. The new MEMU trains will provide more choices for passengers and help reduce crowding. Students, working professionals, traders and businessmen who commute to and from Delhi daily will directly benefit from this, the CPRO added.
Upadhyay said, "The new MEMU trains will improve local connectivity by stopping at smaller stations. This will also benefit towns and villages that earlier lacked adequate rail services. This route, connecting Delhi and Western Uttar Pradesh, is also becoming a major hub of economic activity. Consequently, the new trains will also boost commercial traffic."
Both MEMU trains will begin regular operations after flagging off by the Railway Minister. Officials believe the services will help balance passenger load on the Delhi-Shamli corridor and ensure more punctual travel. Passengers are also hopeful that more services will be introduced on this route in the future, further strengthening the connectivity between Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.
