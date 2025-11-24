ETV Bharat / bharat

Railway Minister To Flag Off Two New MEMU Trains Today To Boost Delhi-Western UP Connectivity

New Delhi: With an aim to provide relief to thousands of daily commuters and boost regional economic activity, the Indian Railways is all set to launch two new MEMU trains connecting Delhi with Shamli and Baraut in Western Uttar Pradesh.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will flag off the trains on Monday (November 24) at 3 PM during an official ceremony at Baraut Railway Station.

According to Northern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, these trains will operate as Delhi-Shamli-Delhi MEMU (64033/64034) and Delhi-Shahdara-Shamli-Delhi-Shahdara MEMU (64035/64036).

These services will ease travel for passengers from Delhi, Baghpat, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar and nearby areas, he said.