ETV Bharat / bharat

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Unveils Bullet Train Unit At Bengaluru; Outlines Upcoming Rail Prjects For Karnataka

During his visit, the minister reviewed ongoing production of railway and metro coaches and held discussions with BEML officials and staff. Senior officials, including Railway Board Chairman Satish Kumar and BEML Managing Director Shantanu Roy, were present on the occasion.

Vaishnaw said that the bullet train’s Atmanirbhar version B-28 is being designed jointly by ICF and BEML adding that manufacturing will take place at BEML’s specially designed facility, Aditya Plant, equipped with advanced, high-precision machines, including robotic laser welding systems. He said that the first prototype is expected early next year, with full readiness targeted by the end of 2027.

The new facility, called the Aditya plant, will manufacture coaches for India’s indigenous high-speed bullet train, known as the B-28. The project is being jointly designed by the Integral Coach Factory and BEML.

Bengaluru: Union Minister for Railways, Electronics and IT, and Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday inaugurated the Atmanirbhar High Speed Bullet Train coach production unit at Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) in Bengaluru and outlined a series of upcoming railway projects for Karnataka.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw speaks to officials during his visit to Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) in Bengaluru (ETV Bharat)

Announcing new connectivity plans, Vaishnaw said two new train services between Bengaluru and Mumbai will begin in the coming months. “We are starting two new services to Mumbai in a couple of months from now: a superfast service from Bengaluru via Hubballi-Dharwad and a Vande Bharat Sleeper service from Bengaluru to Mumbai,” he said.

The minister also said rail connectivity to coastal Karnataka will improve soon. Electrification of the Hassan-Mangaluru line has been completed, and Vande Bharat services are expected to begin shortly. “Soon, we will have Vande Bharat Express service between Bengaluru, Mangaluru and towards Madgaon. The entire coastal Karnataka will be serviced by Vande Bharat very soon,” he said. A rail link from Bengaluru to Madgaon via Mangaluru has also been planned.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Unveils Bullet Train Unit At Bengaluru (ETV Bharat)

Referring to the Vande Bharat Sleeper service currently operating between Guwahati and Kolkata, Vaishnaw said it has been receiving 80 to 90 percent occupancy daily, indicating good passenger response.

He also highlighted progress on the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project. “The progress of Bengaluru Suburban is also very good. We had requested the state government that this is a technical project, so the managing director should be a technical person. The state government finally agreed after about one and a half years. Now we have a very good technical hand, Mr Laxman, as the managing director,” he said. He added that land acquisition is moving forward and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reviewed the project and noted recent progress.

Vaishnaw also pointed to upcoming high-speed rail developments, including the planned Bengaluru to Chennai corridor, where travel time is expected to be reduced to about 73 minutes, significantly improving connectivity between the two cities.

Earlier in the day, the minister was received at Kempegowda International Airport by PIB Bengaluru Additional Director General S.G. Ravindra.