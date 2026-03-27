ETV Bharat / bharat

Railway Loco Pilots To Intensify Agitation Over Non-Adherence To Duty Norms

New Delhi: Indian Railways' loco planning to to intensify their agitation for strict compliance with existing duty norms.



The loco pilots said the issues they are facing are beyond workplace hardship. Fatigue is a serious safety concern in train operations, where constant vigilance is essential. They argued that strict adherence to duty norms is critical to ensuring both employee well-being and passenger safety.

The loco pilots are holding meetings to prepare a clear roadmap to achieve the aim. The aim of the meetings is to prepare a clear action plan for the agitation. The loco pilots are discussing different ways to continue their protest and ensure that their demand, especially following duty norms, and enhancement of running allowance are met. The discussions will help them stay united and take a more organized approach in the coming days.

Amid rising discontent within Indian Railways, the loco pilots are increasingly speaking out about long work hours and lack of adequate rest. Highlighting the issue, loco pilot Shashi Ranjan Kumar shared his concerns in an interaction with ETV Bharat at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

“We have been fighting for a long time and demanding that authorities follow duty norms, as we are required to work 12–14 hours and do not get proper rest after duty,” he said.

Kumar’s remarks reflect a wider concern among loco staff over the implementation of duty regulations. While official norms prescribe fixed working hours and mandatory rest periods, the employees allege that these are frequently overlooked due to operational pressures and staff shortages. Extended shifts of up to 14 hours, often followed by insufficient rest, have become a norm.

