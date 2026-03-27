Railway Loco Pilots To Intensify Agitation Over Non-Adherence To Duty Norms
Loco pilots are discussing ways to continue their protest and ensure that their demand, especially following duty norms, and enhancement of running allowance are met.
Published : March 27, 2026 at 8:08 PM IST
New Delhi: Indian Railways' loco planning to to intensify their agitation for strict compliance with existing duty norms.
The loco pilots said the issues they are facing are beyond workplace hardship. Fatigue is a serious safety concern in train operations, where constant vigilance is essential. They argued that strict adherence to duty norms is critical to ensuring both employee well-being and passenger safety.
The loco pilots are holding meetings to prepare a clear roadmap to achieve the aim. The aim of the meetings is to prepare a clear action plan for the agitation. The loco pilots are discussing different ways to continue their protest and ensure that their demand, especially following duty norms, and enhancement of running allowance are met. The discussions will help them stay united and take a more organized approach in the coming days.
Amid rising discontent within Indian Railways, the loco pilots are increasingly speaking out about long work hours and lack of adequate rest. Highlighting the issue, loco pilot Shashi Ranjan Kumar shared his concerns in an interaction with ETV Bharat at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.
“We have been fighting for a long time and demanding that authorities follow duty norms, as we are required to work 12–14 hours and do not get proper rest after duty,” he said.
Kumar’s remarks reflect a wider concern among loco staff over the implementation of duty regulations. While official norms prescribe fixed working hours and mandatory rest periods, the employees allege that these are frequently overlooked due to operational pressures and staff shortages. Extended shifts of up to 14 hours, often followed by insufficient rest, have become a norm.
The loco pilots made it clear that they are prepared for a prolonged struggle if their concerns remain unaddressed. Speaking to ETV Bharat, another loco pilot, KP Varghese, reiterated the determination within the workforce. “The train drivers are planning to continue their protest until the authorities accept their rightful demands and provide relief,” he stated.
The loco pilots said adequate rest must be ensured for them and they must be granted 16 hours headquarter rest along with 30 hour periodical rest, additional two hours call book notice time and eight hours outstation rest in addition of 2 hours call book notice, as approved by the Railway Board, and implementation of eight hours duty limit from signing on to signing off.
Railway employee Ajay Kumar said “We have come to Delhi to raise our demands and will continue until the authorities accept our legitimate demands for rest and allowances.”
KC James, secretary general of All India Loco Running Staff Association, said, "Vacancies have accumulated since 2018, though recruitment notifications were issued for 17,966 assistant loco pilots in 2024, 9,700 in 2025, and 10,625 in 2026, the process has been extremely slow, and no recruits have yet joined service."
He said, "As a result, existing staff are forced to work 20-30 per cent extra. They are being denied leaves and rest and the working conditions have become inhuman."
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