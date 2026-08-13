ETV Bharat / bharat

Railway Loco Pilots Seek Adequate Out Station Rest, Say Its Critical For Ensuring Optimal Performance

New Delhi: Loco pilots and other running staff have approached the Railway Board seeking adequate out station rest. The staff have sought a minimum eight-hour rest period being sought as an essential safety measure for those operating trains.

For Loco Pilots, adequate rest is not merely a matter of comfort or convenience. It is a critical requirement for maintaining alertness, vigilance, concentration and quick reaction capability while handling trains over long and demanding routes. Running staff often reach out station after several hours of continuous train operation and are subsequently required to resume duty after a rest period.

“Loco pilots are therefore seeking a system that ensures sufficient recovery time between duties, particularly at out stations. They have emphasised that a minimum eight-hour out station rest would provide running staff with a meaningful opportunity to recover from operational fatigue before undertaking their next assignment,” MV Prasad, Divisional Secretary, South Coast Railway Mazdoor Union, wrote in a letter to the Railway Board.

The issue assumes particular significance because fatigue can affect a loco pilot's ability to remain fully attentive during train operations. Maintaining adequate rest is consequently being viewed as an important component of fatigue risk management and railway safety, he stated.

“The demand is centred on ensuring that the safety-critical responsibilities of loco pilots are matched with appropriate rest provisions. A well-rested loco pilot is better placed to maintain vigilance, respond promptly to changing operational situations and adhere to prescribed procedures throughout the journey,” it added.

For a loco pilot sitting at the controls of a moving train, the issue ultimately goes beyond working hours—it is about being physically and mentally prepared to safely carry passengers, freight and railway operations forward.

Highlighting the issue, Padam Singh, Northern Railway’s Zonal Secretary of All India Loco Running Staff Association, told ETV Bharat, “We have been raising the out station rest issue for the last several years and are demanding that the authorities provide us with eight-hour duty at outstations and facilities to return to headquarters. At present, we have to wait for hours before we can return to headquarters.”