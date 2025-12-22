ETV Bharat / bharat

Cong Accuses Centre Of 'Surreptitiously' Raising Rail Fares, Demands Rollback

Passengers enter a train through its window ahead of the Chhath festival at Patna Junction Railway Station on Friday, October 24, 2025. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday accused the Centre of "surreptitiously" raising railway fares and said instead of allocating greater funds from the Union Budget, the government is now trying to "squeeze the already-suffering" poor. The opposition party also demanded that the hike be scrapped immediately to ensure that passengers aren't burdened with higher fare. The Railway Ministry on Sunday announced a hike in ticket prices by 1 paise per km for ordinary class beyond a journey of 215 km, and 2 paise per km for non-AC classes of mail/express trains and AC classes of all trains. The new rates will be effective from December 26, 2025. Congress general secretary in-charge organisation K C Venugopal claimed that in yet another move to harass the poor and middle classes, the government is "surreptitiously" raising railway fares across the country.