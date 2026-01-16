ETV Bharat / bharat

Railway Doubling Line To Play Vital Role In Social, Economic Growth Near Ayodhya

New Delhi: With an aim to promote religious tourism and improve travel convenience for passengers and devotees, the railways has approved a new project connecting the Mankapur-Tikri and Katra-Ayodhya sections. This new connectivity will provide a major boost to pilgrimage travel, offering easier and faster access to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The project is expected to benefit devotees by enhancing comfort, accessibility, and seamless rail travel to one of India’s most revered religious destination.

The new railway line will establish direct connectivity between Katra and Ayodhya, significantly strengthening the Mankapur-Ayodhya section, leading to reduced travel time across the region.

“The project will play a vital role in the social and economic development of the area, particularly benefiting people associated with the tourism and hospitality sectors, a senior railway official said.

The Railway Ministry on Thrusday approved the track doubling work of Katra-Tikri secton of the Mankapur-Ayodhya route under the North Eastern Railway at an estimate cost of Rs 151.24 crore. With the earlier approval of doubling works on the Mankapur-Tikri and Katra-Ayodhya sections, the entire corridor is now set to become a double-line route.

Located in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district, the Katra-Tikri section forms a crucial link in this pilgrimage and passenger-heavy corridor. The Ayodhya-Mankapur section is already connected to doubled routes on both ends, Barabanki-Ayodhya-Jaunpur-under Northern Railway on one side, and the Basti-Gonda section of North Eastern Railway on the other side.

Once completed, the doubling of the Ayodhya-Mankapur line will significantly enhance line capacity, allowing more passenger and freight trains to operate smoothly through the Ayodhya interchange. This will also increase capacity on the Gorakhpur-Lucknow Route via Ayodhya, enabling the introduction of additional trains to meet growing passenger demand.

A senior railway official said that premium services such as the Vande Bharat Express running from Gorakhpur to Prayagraj via Ayodhya and Lucknow will also benefit from improved operational efficiency and reduced congestion.