Railway Doubling Line To Play Vital Role In Social, Economic Growth Near Ayodhya
The project connecting Mankapur-Tikri and Katra-Ayodhya sections aims to benefit devotees by enhancing comfort, accessibility and seamless travel to Ayodhya Ram Mandir.
Published : January 16, 2026 at 4:22 PM IST|
Updated : January 16, 2026 at 4:34 PM IST
New Delhi: With an aim to promote religious tourism and improve travel convenience for passengers and devotees, the railways has approved a new project connecting the Mankapur-Tikri and Katra-Ayodhya sections. This new connectivity will provide a major boost to pilgrimage travel, offering easier and faster access to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
The project is expected to benefit devotees by enhancing comfort, accessibility, and seamless rail travel to one of India’s most revered religious destination.
The new railway line will establish direct connectivity between Katra and Ayodhya, significantly strengthening the Mankapur-Ayodhya section, leading to reduced travel time across the region.
“The project will play a vital role in the social and economic development of the area, particularly benefiting people associated with the tourism and hospitality sectors, a senior railway official said.
The Railway Ministry on Thrusday approved the track doubling work of Katra-Tikri secton of the Mankapur-Ayodhya route under the North Eastern Railway at an estimate cost of Rs 151.24 crore. With the earlier approval of doubling works on the Mankapur-Tikri and Katra-Ayodhya sections, the entire corridor is now set to become a double-line route.
Located in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district, the Katra-Tikri section forms a crucial link in this pilgrimage and passenger-heavy corridor. The Ayodhya-Mankapur section is already connected to doubled routes on both ends, Barabanki-Ayodhya-Jaunpur-under Northern Railway on one side, and the Basti-Gonda section of North Eastern Railway on the other side.
Once completed, the doubling of the Ayodhya-Mankapur line will significantly enhance line capacity, allowing more passenger and freight trains to operate smoothly through the Ayodhya interchange. This will also increase capacity on the Gorakhpur-Lucknow Route via Ayodhya, enabling the introduction of additional trains to meet growing passenger demand.
A senior railway official said that premium services such as the Vande Bharat Express running from Gorakhpur to Prayagraj via Ayodhya and Lucknow will also benefit from improved operational efficiency and reduced congestion.
Similarly, some projects are already under development like Bahraich-Khalilabad new railway line via Shravasti, Balrampur, Utraul, and Domariyaganj, spanning 240 kms, which was sanctioned at an estimated cost of Rs 4,940 crore. Recognising its strategic and regional importance, the project was notified as a “Special Railway Project” in January 2024 to facilitate land acquisition through the state government.
This project is planned to be executed in three phases, Khaliabad to Bansi (54 km), Bansi to Shravasti (113 km), and Shravasti to Bahraich (73 km), and acquisition for a major portion of the Khaiabad-Bansi section has already been completed, allowing construction work to commence on this stretch. An expenditure of Rs 1,067 crore has been incurred on the project up to March 2025, and an outlay of Rs 412 crore has been allocated for the financial year 2025-26, Railway Ministry informed earlier.
Once completed, the new line is expected to significantly improve regional connectivity, support economic growth, and enhance travel convenience for passengers across eastern Uttar Pradesh.
Next, work on the Jhansi-Kairar-Manikpur and Kairat-Bhimsen doubling project, covering a total length of 431 km, has been taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 4,330 crore. To facilitate land acquisition through the state government, the project was notified as a "Special Railway Project" in November 2022. Out of a total requirement of 97 hectares, around 67 hectares of land have already been acquired. An expenditure of Rs 1,830 crore has been incurred on the project up to March 2025, and an outlay of Rs 1,416 crore has been provided for the financial year 2025-26.
Significant progress has been made, with 115 km of the project already commissioned. Once fully completed, the doubling will enhanced line capacity, improve operational efficiency, and allow more passenger and freight trains to operate smoothly on this important route, Ministry stated.
Railway Ministry informed Lok Sabha in December 2025 that work on the Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya-Prayagraj third-line project, spanning 150 kms, has been taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 2,649 crore. To expedite land acquisition through the state government, the project was notified as a "Special Railway Project" in May 2022. Out of a total requirement 130 hectares, around 108 hectares of land have already been acquired. An expenditure of Rs 1215 crore has been incurred on the project up to March 2025, and an outlay of Rs 715 crore has been allocated for the financial year 2025-26.
Significant planning activity has been undertaken in Uttar Pradesh over the past three years and the current financial year. During 2022-23, 2023-24, 2024-25, and 2025-26, a total of 119 railway surveys comprising 33 new line projects, 84 doubling projects, and 2 gauge conversion projects have been sanctioned, covering a combined length of 6,414 km fully or partly within the state, it added.
