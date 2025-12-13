Railway To Conduct Safety Checks On Vande Bharat Rakes For Winter
All zonal railways have been asked to ensure comprehensive inspection of all Vande Bharat coaches, including all prescribed safety gear, in accordance with instructions.
Published : December 13, 2025 at 5:12 PM IST
New Delhi: The Railway Board has asked zonal railways to conduct a 15-day long safety check drive in all Vande Bharat train coaches, to mitigate winter-related operational challenges, including fixing and ensuring all safety measures, to ensure uninterrupted running of the premium trains.
While checking safety measures, all zonal railways will ensure comprehensive inspection of all Vande Bharat coaches, including all prescribed safety gear in accordance with instructions. They will also arrange inspections by concerned officials, including onboard inspection of every Vande Bharat rake, and forwarded the daily reports to the Board. A detailed summary report of the inspection will have to be submitted to the Board by December 29.
According to the Railway Board's instructions, roof-line and pantograph insulators (non-porcelain) have to be cleaned with lint-free wet and dry cloth, for maintaining a clean surface by trip or roof inspections by the homing depot. Zonal railways have also been instructed to depute concerned officials to inspect and conduct onboard inspection of each Vande Bharat rake during the drive.
Highlighting the importance of safety check during winter season, Shashikant Tripathi, Chief Public Relations Officer, North Central Railway told ETV Bharat, "Railway conducts necessary safety checks during the winter season to operate safe trains. All equipments are checked, and loco pilots, assistant loco pilots, and guards are given proper councilling about winter safety norms."
"Railway has also installed fog safe devices on various trains this year," he added.
With a view to provide better travel experience to passengers, the Indian Railways has introduced indigenously designed and manufactured Vande Bharat trains with modern coaches, advanced safety features and passenger amenities. These new trains have advanced, indigenously developed features like the automatic train protection system KAVACH, air conditioning units with UV-C lamp-based disinfection system, jerk-free semi-permanent couplers, centrally-controlled automatic plug doors, and fully-sealed wider gangways.
The Railway Ministry also said that because the rail network straddles across state boundaries, trains, including Vande Bharats, are introduced as per requirement of specific zonal networks, operational feasibility, and resource availability. As per Lok Sabha data, the overall occupancy of Vande Bharat trains in FY2024-25 was reported at 102.01 per cent and till June 2025 at 105.03 per cent (for FY2025-26).
