Railway To Conduct Safety Checks On Vande Bharat Rakes For Winter

New Delhi: The Railway Board has asked zonal railways to conduct a 15-day long safety check drive in all Vande Bharat train coaches, to mitigate winter-related operational challenges, including fixing and ensuring all safety measures, to ensure uninterrupted running of the premium trains.

While checking safety measures, all zonal railways will ensure comprehensive inspection of all Vande Bharat coaches, including all prescribed safety gear in accordance with instructions. They will also arrange inspections by concerned officials, including onboard inspection of every Vande Bharat rake, and forwarded the daily reports to the Board. A detailed summary report of the inspection will have to be submitted to the Board by December 29.

According to the Railway Board's instructions, roof-line and pantograph insulators (non-porcelain) have to be cleaned with lint-free wet and dry cloth, for maintaining a clean surface by trip or roof inspections by the homing depot. Zonal railways have also been instructed to depute concerned officials to inspect and conduct onboard inspection of each Vande Bharat rake during the drive.

Highlighting the importance of safety check during winter season, Shashikant Tripathi, Chief Public Relations Officer, North Central Railway told ETV Bharat, "Railway conducts necessary safety checks during the winter season to operate safe trains. All equipments are checked, and loco pilots, assistant loco pilots, and guards are given proper councilling about winter safety norms."