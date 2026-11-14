Railway Board Revises Rules For Operation Of Non-Interlocked Level Crossing Gates To Strengthen Passenger Safety
The revised procedure is intended to strengthen protection against the possibility of a train encountering an improperly opened level crossing gate, reports Chanchal Mukherjee.
Published : November 14, 2026 at 4:07 PM IST
New Delhi: The Railway Board has revised rules for operation of non-interlocked level crossing gates to strengthen passenger safety.
Now, gatemen will have to obtain the station master's authorization before opening gates after confirming the complete passage of trains and ensure banner flags or red lamps are placed in the direction of approaching trains on all lines.
The Railway Board's revised instructions seek to reinforce the safeguards by ensuring that the gate cannot be opened solely on the basis of the gateman's assessment. Instead, the decision will require confirmation from both ends, with the station master independently verifying the status of train movements before granting permission.
For road users, including motorists, two-wheeler riders and pedestrians, the revised procedure is intended to strengthen protection against the possibility of a train encountering an improperly opened level crossing gate. The revised provisions seek to ensure that level crossing gates are opened only after the complete passage of trains and proper authorization from the controlling station master, thereby reducing the risk of collisions involving road users and trains.
The board had earlier issued instructions regarding the opening and closing of non-interlocked level crossing gates through a letter dated September 9. However, following the implementation of the instructions, several Zonal Railways raised concerns over certain provisions and highlighted operational difficulties encountered at the field level.
The Railway Board said taking the representations into consideration, the matter was re-examined at the Board's level, following which it decided to modify the instructions issued earlier.
Under the revised procedure, the responsibility for ensuring the safe opening of a level crossing gate has been clearly defined for both the gateman and the controlling station master. The revised mechanism makes coordination between the two-railway personnel mandatory before a gate can be opened for road traffic.
According to the revised instructions, the gateman should first ensure that all trains for which private numbers had previously been exchanged for closing the level crossing gate have passed completely through the crossing.
The gateman will have to verify that the tail board or tail lamp is affixed to the last vehicle of each such train, confirming its complete passage. Only after ensuring this can the gateman seek authorization from the controlling station master to open the gate by exchanging a private number. The provision is significant from the safety perspective as it establishes a formal confirmation process before the gate is opened, reducing the possibility of premature opening while a train is still approaching or passing through the level crossing.
The revised instructions also place specific responsibilities on the controlling station master. Before giving permission to open the gate, the station master would be required to obtain confirmation from the gateman that all trains for which private numbers had already been exchanged have completely passed through the level crossing.
In addition, the station master must ensure that no other train has been dispatched into the block section, apart from the ones for which private numbers have already been exchanged with the gateman.
This is intended to ensure that the decision to open a gate is not based merely on the passage of an expected train but also takes into account the movement of other trains in the block section. The additional verification is particularly important at non-interlocked level crossings, where strict communication and procedural compliance play a crucial role in safe train operations.
Another important provision concerns the placement of safety indicators by the gateman before opening a level crossing gate. The gateman will be required to place a banner flag or red lamp in the direction of the train, in accordance with the existing rules, before opening the gate.
This requirement will apply to all types of railway lines, including single-line, double-line and multiple-line sections. The provision is aimed at maintaining the prescribed safety precautions during gate operations and ensuring that the necessary warning arrangements are in place before the gate is opened.
Non-interlocked level crossing gates require close coordination between gatemen and station masters because gate operations are not automatically integrated with signalling and interlocking arrangements in the same manner as at interlocked crossings. Consequently, adherence to prescribed operating procedures, accurate exchange of private numbers and verification of train movements are essential for preventing unsafe situations.
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