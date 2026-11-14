ETV Bharat / bharat

Railway Board Revises Rules For Operation Of Non-Interlocked Level Crossing Gates To Strengthen Passenger Safety

Now, gatemen will have to obtain the station master's authorization before opening gates after confirming the complete passage of trains and ensure banner flags or red lamps are placed in the direction of approaching trains on all lines.

The Railway Board's revised instructions seek to reinforce the safeguards by ensuring that the gate cannot be opened solely on the basis of the gateman's assessment. Instead, the decision will require confirmation from both ends, with the station master independently verifying the status of train movements before granting permission.

For road users, including motorists, two-wheeler riders and pedestrians, the revised procedure is intended to strengthen protection against the possibility of a train encountering an improperly opened level crossing gate. The revised provisions seek to ensure that level crossing gates are opened only after the complete passage of trains and proper authorization from the controlling station master, thereby reducing the risk of collisions involving road users and trains.

The board had earlier issued instructions regarding the opening and closing of non-interlocked level crossing gates through a letter dated September 9. However, following the implementation of the instructions, several Zonal Railways raised concerns over certain provisions and highlighted operational difficulties encountered at the field level.

The Railway Board said taking the representations into consideration, the matter was re-examined at the Board's level, following which it decided to modify the instructions issued earlier.

Under the revised procedure, the responsibility for ensuring the safe opening of a level crossing gate has been clearly defined for both the gateman and the controlling station master. The revised mechanism makes coordination between the two-railway personnel mandatory before a gate can be opened for road traffic.

According to the revised instructions, the gateman should first ensure that all trains for which private numbers had previously been exchanged for closing the level crossing gate have passed completely through the crossing.

The gateman will have to verify that the tail board or tail lamp is affixed to the last vehicle of each such train, confirming its complete passage. Only after ensuring this can the gateman seek authorization from the controlling station master to open the gate by exchanging a private number. The provision is significant from the safety perspective as it establishes a formal confirmation process before the gate is opened, reducing the possibility of premature opening while a train is still approaching or passing through the level crossing.