RailOne App Records 4.76 Crore Downloads, Handles 10 Lakh Ticket Bookings Daily
Beyond ticketing, RailOne brings several passenger-facing railway services under one roof, writes Chanchal Mukherjee.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 7:34 PM IST
New Delhi: Indian Railways is rapidly strengthening its digital passenger services, bringing ticketing, train information and passenger assistance together on a single platform. At the centre of this transformation, the RailOne App has emerged as a major digital gateway for railway passengers, recording 4.76 crore downloads and an average of 10 lakh ticket bookings every day.
According to the Ministry of Railways, the application enables passengers to book reserved, unreserved and platform tickets directly through their mobile phones, reducing the need to visit railway booking counters.
Beyond ticketing, RailOne brings several passenger-facing railway services under one roof. Passengers can check train information and PNR status, access RailMadad for assistance and grievances, and use other key railway services through the same platform.
A key feature of the application is its Single Sign-On (SSO) facility. Instead of downloading multiple railway applications and remembering different passwords, passengers can access a range of services through a single platform and login.
Alongside RailOne, the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) continues to play an important role in India's railway digital ecosystem. NTES handles more than 6 crore enquiries every day, with around 80,000 users accessing the system concurrently. By providing passengers with train-related information digitally, the system helps reduce queues and waiting times at railway enquiry counters, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Lok Sabha today.
In cases of train cancellation, the online e-ticketing system NGeT (Next Generation E-ticketing) automatically initiates the refund process immediately after the scheduled departure time of the train and the applicable refund is credited to the passenger's bank account. Automatic refunds linked to train cancellation are presently available only for e-Tickets booked online and are not available for counter tickets; in that case, the passenger holding a counter ticket is required to visit the nearest PRS counter, the Union Minister stated.
Presently, around 89 per cent of reserved tickets are booked online, compared to about 49 per cent in 2013-14. Unreserved tickets booked through various non-counter modes have increased to nearly 39 per cent.
NTES’s key features include Spot Your Train, Live Station, Train Schedule, and Trains between Stations, enabling passengers to access authentic and reliable information conveniently. Its mobile application, launched in October 2014 (Android) and October 2015 (iOS), has recorded more than 4.5 crore downloads on Android and 16 lakh downloads on iOS as of August 1, 2026. At present, NTES handles about 80,000 concurrent users and processes over 6 crore enquiries daily.
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