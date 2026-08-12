ETV Bharat / bharat

RailOne App Records 4.76 Crore Downloads, Handles 10 Lakh Ticket Bookings Daily

New Delhi: Indian Railways is rapidly strengthening its digital passenger services, bringing ticketing, train information and passenger assistance together on a single platform. At the centre of this transformation, the RailOne App has emerged as a major digital gateway for railway passengers, recording 4.76 crore downloads and an average of 10 lakh ticket bookings every day.

According to the Ministry of Railways, the application enables passengers to book reserved, unreserved and platform tickets directly through their mobile phones, reducing the need to visit railway booking counters.

Beyond ticketing, RailOne brings several passenger-facing railway services under one roof. Passengers can check train information and PNR status, access RailMadad for assistance and grievances, and use other key railway services through the same platform.

A key feature of the application is its Single Sign-On (SSO) facility. Instead of downloading multiple railway applications and remembering different passwords, passengers can access a range of services through a single platform and login.

Alongside RailOne, the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) continues to play an important role in India's railway digital ecosystem. NTES handles more than 6 crore enquiries every day, with around 80,000 users accessing the system concurrently. By providing passengers with train-related information digitally, the system helps reduce queues and waiting times at railway enquiry counters, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Lok Sabha today.