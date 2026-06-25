ETV Bharat / bharat

RailOne App Brings Multiple Travel-Related Services On A Single Platform

On RailOne, passengers can book reserved tickets, purchase unreserved tickets, check live train status and schedules, register complaints, and order meals on the go. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Railways has integrated a digital companion that brings every stage of travel — from booking a ticket, checking train status, ordering food onboard, to seeking assistance — on a single platform called RailOne.

Designed with passengers' convenience at its core, the upgraded app brings all essential services together on a single platform, making journey planning and ticket management easier than ever. It also eliminates the need to download different apps for ancillary services.

On RailOne, passengers can book reserved tickets, purchase unreserved tickets, check live train status and schedules, register complaints, and order meals on the go.

Previously, travellers had to switch between multiple platforms such as the IRCTC app for reserved ticket booking, UTS on Mobile for general tickets, Where is My Train for train information, Rail Madad for grievance redressal, and the IRCTC portal for meal booking, a senior official of Railways North Central Zone told ETV Bharat.

By consolidating these services into one user-friendly platform, RailOne offers passengers a seamless, hassle-free, and more efficient travel experience," the official added.

An IRCTC official clarified that RailOne and IRCTC apps are two separate platforms, each offering its own set of services and facilities. "While RailOne aims to provide an integrated railway service experience, the IRCTC app offers a broader range of travel-related services. For instance, apart from ticket booking, the IRCTC app also provides information and booking options for buses and flights, along with several other travel-related features. These additional services distinguish the IRCTC app from other railway-focused applications," he said.

IRCTC and RailOne are two different entities, as IRCTC has its own platform for passenger services. Similarly, RailOne is developed by the Railways to provide better facilities in one app. The IRCTC app has different services like flight, bus, train, and hotel booking facilities. However, RailOne facilitates booking railway-related services.

The Railway Ministry earlier said reserved tickets would continue to be offered on the IRCTC, and the RailOne app has been authorised, like other commercial apps that have partnered with IRCTC.

Discount on Fares

Passengers who book unreserved tickets through the app can currently avail a 3% discount on fares. The offer is provided on a trial basis until July 14 and aims to promote hassle-free digital ticketing. Besides enhancing convenience, the discount also allows commuters to save on every journey.