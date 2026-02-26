ETV Bharat / bharat

Rail Tech Policy And e-RCT Reforms For Better Performance And Smooth Operation, Says Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday announced two new reforms in railways, Rail Tech Policy and e-RCT (Railway Claims Tribunal), for better performance and smooth operation.

Highlighting the benefits of the reforms, Vaishnaw said at Railway Bhawan, "the railway network is opening its doors to new ideas as it has launched third reform the RailTech policy to help startups and researchers connect with Indian Railways in a simple and systematic way. The aim is to make it easier for innovators to work directly with the railways." Under this policy, there are no barriers, added Vaishnaw.

The policy now allows startups or researchers with any useful idea can approach the railways. "The process has been designed to be clear, transparent and accessible. Everything will be handled digitally. From submitting proposals to getting approvals and trying out solutions, the entire system will work end-to-end through a dedicated RailTech portal," he added.

The main focus of the policy is to test and try new technologies in real railway operations, according to the Ministry. "By creating this open platform, Indian Railways hopes to encourage innovation and bring modern solutions into the system faster and more efficiently."

"The portal provides a simple and user-friendly digital platform. Any innovator or even a departmental user can start an innovation challenge, making the system more open and inclusive," according to the Ministry.

The process has been simplified with a single-stage detailed submission of proposals. Innovators can submit complete proposals at once, reducing delays. Financial support has also been significantly enhanced. The scale-up grant has been increased more than three times, and the maximum grant for prototype development and trials has been doubled.