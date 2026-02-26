Rail Tech Policy And e-RCT Reforms For Better Performance And Smooth Operation, Says Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
RailTech policy to help startups and researchers connect with Indian Railways in a simple and systematic way.
Published : February 26, 2026 at 4:51 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday announced two new reforms in railways, Rail Tech Policy and e-RCT (Railway Claims Tribunal), for better performance and smooth operation.
Highlighting the benefits of the reforms, Vaishnaw said at Railway Bhawan, "the railway network is opening its doors to new ideas as it has launched third reform the RailTech policy to help startups and researchers connect with Indian Railways in a simple and systematic way. The aim is to make it easier for innovators to work directly with the railways." Under this policy, there are no barriers, added Vaishnaw.
The policy now allows startups or researchers with any useful idea can approach the railways. "The process has been designed to be clear, transparent and accessible. Everything will be handled digitally. From submitting proposals to getting approvals and trying out solutions, the entire system will work end-to-end through a dedicated RailTech portal," he added.
The main focus of the policy is to test and try new technologies in real railway operations, according to the Ministry. "By creating this open platform, Indian Railways hopes to encourage innovation and bring modern solutions into the system faster and more efficiently."
"The portal provides a simple and user-friendly digital platform. Any innovator or even a departmental user can start an innovation challenge, making the system more open and inclusive," according to the Ministry.
The process has been simplified with a single-stage detailed submission of proposals. Innovators can submit complete proposals at once, reducing delays. Financial support has also been significantly enhanced. The scale-up grant has been increased more than three times, and the maximum grant for prototype development and trials has been doubled.
The portal focuses on testing practical, technology-driven solutions. Some of the key features include:
- AI-based Elephant Intrusion Detection System (EIDS)
- AI-based fire detection system in coaches
- Drone-based broken rail detection system
- Rail stress monitoring system
- Sensor-based load calculation device on parcel vans (VPUs)
- Solar panels on coaches, AI-based coach cleaning monitoring system
- Obstruction detection in foggy conditions
- AI-based pension dispute resolution system
"The Rail Tech Portal aims to make railway operations smarter, safer and more efficient by encouraging innovation through a transparent and digital process," the Minister stated.
Fourth reform has been implemented as e-RCT, a new digital system to make handling cases in the Railway Claims Tribunal (RCT) faster and easier.
The system connects all 23 RCT benches across India, making it more efficient, transparent, and accessible for everyone. "Now, citizens can file their railway claims online anytime, from anywhere, without visiting the office," said the Minister.
e-RCT include an Case Information System (CIS) that tracks the progress of cases, including hearings, evidence, and judgments. Its Document Management System (DMS) stores all case-related documents, orders, and judgments in one digital place. With e-RCT, filing and tracking railway claims has become simple, fast, and completely digital.
According to the Ministry, Benefits of this reform are:
- Easy online filing of Railway claims from anywhere
- Automatic alerts/notifications to all users
- Real-time case volumes and monitoring leading to faster resolution
- Automated document handling and real-time insights to benches
- Use of Al for processing cases
