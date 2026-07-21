Rail Services Disrupted After Six Loaded Goods Train Wagons Derail On Ghaziabad-New Delhi Section
Six loaded freight wagons derailed at Sahibabad, forcing Northern Railway to divert, cancel and regulate 53 trains across the Delhi region.
Published : July 21, 2026 at 10:31 AM IST
New Delhi: Six loaded wagons of a goods train derailed around 1:55 am on Tuesday on the Ghaziabad-New Delhi section under Northern Railway's Delhi Division, disrupting rail traffic on one of the busiest routes in the National Capital Region. No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.
Senior railway officials, including the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) and Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM), rushed to the site to supervise restoration work, which is currently underway.
The derailment occurred at Sahibabad railway station in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. Soon after the incident was reported, railway authorities launched restoration operations to remove the derailed wagons, repair the affected tracks and restore normal train movement at the earliest.
According to Northern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, a total of 53 trains have been affected due to the derailment. These include 24 diverted trains, 16 cancelled passenger trains, five partially cancelled passenger services and eight regulated trains. Railway officials are monitoring the restoration work on a war footing to minimise disruption.
Diverted And Cancelled Trains
A total of 24 trains have been diverted and are being operated via the Delhi-New Delhi route. In addition, Train No. 54474 (Saharanpur-Delhi) has been diverted via Sahibabad-Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Delhi.
Northern Railway has cancelled 16 passenger (EMU/MEMU) trains due to the derailment. The cancelled services are:
- 64437 Ghaziabad-Delhi
- 64402 Delhi-Sahibabad
- 64411 Sahibabad-Delhi
- 64408 Delhi-Ghaziabad
- 64423 Ghaziabad-New Delhi
- 64430 New Delhi-Ghaziabad
- 64425 Ghaziabad-New Delhi
- 64432 New Delhi-Ghaziabad
- 64417 Ghaziabad-Delhi
- 64439 Ghaziabad-Delhi
- 64406 Delhi-Ghaziabad
- 64401 Ghaziabad-Delhi
- 64434 Delhi-Ghaziabad
- 64031 Ghaziabad-Sahibabad
Partially Cancelled Trains
Five passenger trains have been partially cancelled (short-originating or short-terminating):
- Train 64104 (New Delhi-Dankaur (DKDE)) will originate from Ghaziabad instead of New Delhi.
- Train 64109 (DKDE-SSB) will terminate at Ghaziabad.
- Train 64112 (SSB-DKDE) will originate from Ghaziabad.
- Train 64152 (Delhi-Aligarh Junction) will originate from Ghaziabad.
- Train 64053 (Palwal-Ghaziabad) will terminate at New Delhi.
Regulated Trains
Eight trains coming from the Moradabad Division and North Central Railway (NCR) towards Anand Vihar are being regulated en route due to the derailment.
Railway officials said technical teams remain engaged in removing the derailed wagons and repairing the damaged track to restore normal operations as quickly as possible.
Senior officers, including the DRM and ADRM, are supervising the restoration work at the site. Northern Railway has advised passengers to check the latest status of their trains before commencing their journey, as services may continue to be affected until normal operations are fully restored.
Also Read: