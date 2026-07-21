ETV Bharat / bharat

Rail Services Disrupted After Six Loaded Goods Train Wagons Derail On Ghaziabad-New Delhi Section

New Delhi: Six loaded wagons of a goods train derailed around 1:55 am on Tuesday on the Ghaziabad-New Delhi section under Northern Railway's Delhi Division, disrupting rail traffic on one of the busiest routes in the National Capital Region. No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

Senior railway officials, including the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) and Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM), rushed to the site to supervise restoration work, which is currently underway.

The derailment occurred at Sahibabad railway station in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. Soon after the incident was reported, railway authorities launched restoration operations to remove the derailed wagons, repair the affected tracks and restore normal train movement at the earliest.

According to Northern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, a total of 53 trains have been affected due to the derailment. These include 24 diverted trains, 16 cancelled passenger trains, five partially cancelled passenger services and eight regulated trains. Railway officials are monitoring the restoration work on a war footing to minimise disruption.

Diverted And Cancelled Trains

A total of 24 trains have been diverted and are being operated via the Delhi-New Delhi route. In addition, Train No. 54474 (Saharanpur-Delhi) has been diverted via Sahibabad-Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Delhi.

Northern Railway has cancelled 16 passenger (EMU/MEMU) trains due to the derailment. The cancelled services are: