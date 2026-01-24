ETV Bharat / bharat

Rail Travel To Become Safer, Faster, More Punctual From March

New Delhi: From March, passengers will enjoy safer, faster, and more punctual train journeys over two major stretches — the Morena–Sikroda–Hetampur and Dailwara–Lalitpur–Jiron sections — with the commissioning of an Automatic Signaling System. These projects, scheduled for completion by February and March, will allow trains to run at shorter intervals, while maintaining safety standards. For passengers, this means fewer delays, smoother train movement, and improved on-time performance.

The new system significantly reduces the chances of human error, making train operations safer and more dependable. To further enhance safety and reliability, various modern track detection devices (MSDACs) are being installed in these sections. These devices accurately track train locations, ensuring precise signaling and a safer travel experience for passengers.

As per the Railways, the Morena-Sikroda-Hitampur section in Madhya Pradesh, is planned for completion in February 2026, and the Dailwara-Lalitpur-Jiron section in Uttar Pradesh (including remodeling of the Lalitpur yard) is planned for completion in March 2026.

Notably, some part of the project in MP, between Sitholi, Gwalior and Birlanagar, has been successfully commissioned, making a significant improvement in strengthening rail safety and operational efficiency of the Railways.

A senior Railways official said the implementation of the Automatic Signaling System will allow trains to run safely at shorter intervals, increasing line capacity and significantly improving train punctuality. “This advanced technology will also minimise the chances of human error during train operations, further enhancing the safety and reliability of train journeys for passengers,” he added.

Under this project, three block sections were commissioned in a single day, marking a major milestone in improving train operations for passengers. The electronic interlocking system has been upgraded at three key stations — Sitholi, Gwalior, and Birlanagar — enabling faster and more precise signal operations, which helps reduce delays and ensures smoother train movement.