Rail Travel To Become Safer, Faster, More Punctual From March
The Morena-Sikroda-Hitampur section in MP is planned for completion in February, and Dailwara-Lalitpur-Jiron section in UP by March, 2026.
Published : January 24, 2026 at 5:40 PM IST
New Delhi: From March, passengers will enjoy safer, faster, and more punctual train journeys over two major stretches — the Morena–Sikroda–Hetampur and Dailwara–Lalitpur–Jiron sections — with the commissioning of an Automatic Signaling System. These projects, scheduled for completion by February and March, will allow trains to run at shorter intervals, while maintaining safety standards. For passengers, this means fewer delays, smoother train movement, and improved on-time performance.
The new system significantly reduces the chances of human error, making train operations safer and more dependable. To further enhance safety and reliability, various modern track detection devices (MSDACs) are being installed in these sections. These devices accurately track train locations, ensuring precise signaling and a safer travel experience for passengers.
As per the Railways, the Morena-Sikroda-Hitampur section in Madhya Pradesh, is planned for completion in February 2026, and the Dailwara-Lalitpur-Jiron section in Uttar Pradesh (including remodeling of the Lalitpur yard) is planned for completion in March 2026.
Notably, some part of the project in MP, between Sitholi, Gwalior and Birlanagar, has been successfully commissioned, making a significant improvement in strengthening rail safety and operational efficiency of the Railways.
A senior Railways official said the implementation of the Automatic Signaling System will allow trains to run safely at shorter intervals, increasing line capacity and significantly improving train punctuality. “This advanced technology will also minimise the chances of human error during train operations, further enhancing the safety and reliability of train journeys for passengers,” he added.
Under this project, three block sections were commissioned in a single day, marking a major milestone in improving train operations for passengers. The electronic interlocking system has been upgraded at three key stations — Sitholi, Gwalior, and Birlanagar — enabling faster and more precise signal operations, which helps reduce delays and ensures smoother train movement.
To further enhance safety and reliability, 49 state-of-the-art track detection devices (MSDAC) have been installed in these sections. These devices accurately track train positions, making the signaling system more dependable and reducing the chances of disruptions.
Additionally, 16 signals have been upgraded to four-aspect signaling, providing clearer advance indications to loco pilots. This allows better speed control and smoother braking, contributing to safer and more comfortable journeys for passengers.
During the current financial year, 14 block sections covering 104.15 km on the Delhi-Chennai main line route have been commissioned with the Automatic Signaling System. With the latest commissioning by the project, the entire 218 km stretch from Dailwara to Morena, has now been fully equipped with automatic signaling.
What Is MSDAC?
The Railways have stepped up efforts to ensure uninterrupted train services and enhance safety during the monsoons, when heavy rains increase risk of waterlogging. A key initiative underway is the installation of Multi Section Digital Axle Counter (MSDAC) equipment, a modern signalling solution designed to keep trains moving even under challenging weather conditions.
Installed parallel to existing track circuits, the MSDAC system acts as a reliable backup when rainwater floods the tracks and disrupts conventional signalling. In such situations, trains often face delays due to track circuit failures. With the new equipment in place, these disruptions can be avoided, ensuring smoother operations, improved safety, and greater reliability for passengers during the monsoon months.
