Rahul’s Protests, Priyanka’s Support Bring Congress Back Into Limelight: Political Analysts
Rasheed Kidwai and Manisha Priyam tell Saurabh Shukla that while the Gandhi siblings have galvanised the Opposition, whether it fetches votes remains to be seen.
Published : October 13, 2026 at 6:22 PM IST
New Delhi: There is new wind in the sails of the Congress Party, with Rahul Gandhi stepping up his public campaign and bringing Opposition allies together, while Priyanka Gandhi Vadra adds a statuesque presence to the party’s efforts. But the challenge lies in turning this new-found visibility into a sustained political revival, said political analyst Rasheed Kidwai, pointing to the need for stronger organisation, and a wider political strategy.
Separately, political analyst Manisha Priyam argued that the Election Commission’s reluctance to engage with Opposition parties had given Rahul Gandhi greater moral ground to question the poll body’s functioning, making the dispute over electoral accountability a key part of the political contest.
Commenting on the recent protests and the Gandhi siblings’ joint mobilisation, Kidwai told ETV Bharat that Rahul Gandhi’s popularity and social media presence appeared to have increased, while the two leaders were increasingly being seen as a team capable of politically challenging PM Narendra Modi and the BJP. However he cautioned against drawing conclusions about the Congress’s future too early, particularly with elections still some time away. The recent developments, he said, had made the political contest appear less predictable, but the party would need to convert public mobilisation into organisational strength.
Congress's Organisational Challenge
Kidwai identified the Congress organisation as a key test for the party. While Rahul Gandhi’s political presence may be growing, it remains to be seen whether the organisation can capitalise on it, he added. He also pointed to states like Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa, as important areas to watch, arguing that the party’s actual political strength would have to be assessed on the basis of its ground-level position, rather than public appearances alone.
Talking about the relationship between Rahul and Priyanka, the author of a biography of their mother, Sonia Gandhi, said it is also an important element of the evolving political picture. Their joint mobilisation has strengthened the perception of a coordinated leadership, but the larger question is whether this can help the Congress build a more effective political and electoral strategy.
Opposition Unity Still Elusive
Kidwai also underlined the challenge of bringing together the INDIA bloc, which comprises parties with different regional and political interests. He compared the Opposition alliance to an orchestra, in which different instruments need to work in harmony to produce a harmony. The alliance, he said, was yet to achieve a level of coordination, with differences over seat sharing and political priorities sometimes becoming visible.
However, he rejected the assumption that these differences would necessarily prevent the Opposition from coming together. Citing the history of coalition politics in India, he said negotiations and bargaining were an inherent part of alliance building. Seat sharing discussions, particularly in politically significant states like Uttar Pradesh, could be difficult, but the process should not be mistaken for an inevitable breakdown of the alliance, he said.
A Political Narrative Shift?
Kidwai also argued that the Opposition had, for much of the period since 2014, largely responded to the political narrative set by PM Modi and the BJP. In his assessment, the recent protests indicated a possible change, with the Opposition attempting to set the agenda, and the government being pushed to respond to it.
He also suggested that Rahul Gandhi’s sustained political mobilisation had helped create this shift, making it more difficult for the BJP to define the terms of the political debate, as it had in the past. He cautioned that a change in the narrative was not by itself evidence of a lasting change in electoral fortunes. Congress would still need to demonstrate that its mobilisation could be sustained and translated into political gains.
On whether Rahul and Priyanka’s growing public presence will help revive the Congress, Kidwai said this will depend on whether the Gandhi siblings continue to bring people together, and whether the INDIA bloc can work in a more united way. The recent protests have given the party a chance to regain political ground, though.
Rahul And Priyanka’s Partnership
To understand Rahul and Priyanka’s partnership, and its impact on the INDIA bloc, ETV Bharat also spoke to political analyst Manisha Priyam, who shared her analysis of Rahul Gandhi’s evolving role. She said following the Haryana and Maharashtra election results, Rahul had taken time to build his position on electoral issues, but has since taken issues to the people and brought allies together. She said Rahul was initially taken aback by the poll outcomes, adding that he had gradually built up his understanding of the issue.
Referring to the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar, she added that the rally was significant, even though the INDIA bloc did not do well at the hustings. He said Rahul had travelled across Bihar because he believed the issue needed to reach the people.
Building From Scratch
‘Many people do not remember this, but the Voter Adhikar Yatra was a very, very successful rally by Rahul Gandhi. He toured all of Bihar, even though the Congress didn’t win. He did it because he believed that the call needed to be taken to the people,’ she said.
On Rahul's role in the INDIA bloc, she said there was little doubt that he was leading the Opposition grouping from the front. ‘He is leading the INDIA bloc from the front. But he’s leading it with a conviction in a particular issue, which is that the EC has assumed unto itself an absolute power of insulation from political parties or public opinion,’ she said.
EC And Opposition
Questioning the EC's approach to Opposition parties, Priyam said she could not understand why the institution would not listen to or invite the LoP in Parliament. She said the Commission's primary interaction was with political parties and that its role was to ensure fair play among competing parties, rather than function as an agency of the government.
The EC's refusal to engage with political parties had given the Opposition an advantage in the public debate. According to her, the lack of dialogue had allowed Rahul Gandhi to take up the issue with greater force, regardless of whether the allegations raised by political parties were correct, she argued.
Priyam also added that the EC could have addressed the concerns by engaging directly with political parties to explain its positions. She said the institution should have been open to dialogue at a time when questions were being raised about its functioning.
Bringing Allies Together
Priyam also pointed to the participation of Opposition leaders, despite earlier questions over whether some alliance partners would join the movement. Referring to Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav and Mamata Banerjee, she said, Rahul had managed to bring the different leaders together.
“Everybody was saying, ‘Oh, Akhilesh is not backing him’, and so on. Look at what happened. Somebody said, ‘Oh, Tejashwi is not joining.’ Tejashwi is currently weak in Bihar. Still, the man got him, walked with him. Mamata Banerjee said whatever she had to, still he got her. That’s what fraternity is,” she added.
On Rahul's approach to allies, she said he had worked alongside other leaders rather than placing himself above them. ‘He’s not been higher than anybody around him. He’s led it by fraternal bonds. 'You walk in front of me, ahead of me.' That’s how he got Neha (Bora) and Priyanka together. So this wasn’t a dynasty moment. Dynasties, beware,’ Priyam added.
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