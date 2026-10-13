ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul’s Protests, Priyanka’s Support Bring Congress Back Into Limelight: Political Analysts

New Delhi: There is new wind in the sails of the Congress Party, with Rahul Gandhi stepping up his public campaign and bringing Opposition allies together, while Priyanka Gandhi Vadra adds a statuesque presence to the party’s efforts. But the challenge lies in turning this new-found visibility into a sustained political revival, said political analyst Rasheed Kidwai, pointing to the need for stronger organisation, and a wider political strategy.

Separately, political analyst Manisha Priyam argued that the Election Commission’s reluctance to engage with Opposition parties had given Rahul Gandhi greater moral ground to question the poll body’s functioning, making the dispute over electoral accountability a key part of the political contest.

Commenting on the recent protests and the Gandhi siblings’ joint mobilisation, Kidwai told ETV Bharat that Rahul Gandhi’s popularity and social media presence appeared to have increased, while the two leaders were increasingly being seen as a team capable of politically challenging PM Narendra Modi and the BJP. However he cautioned against drawing conclusions about the Congress’s future too early, particularly with elections still some time away. The recent developments, he said, had made the political contest appear less predictable, but the party would need to convert public mobilisation into organisational strength.

Congress's Organisational Challenge

Kidwai identified the Congress organisation as a key test for the party. While Rahul Gandhi’s political presence may be growing, it remains to be seen whether the organisation can capitalise on it, he added. He also pointed to states like Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa, as important areas to watch, arguing that the party’s actual political strength would have to be assessed on the basis of its ground-level position, rather than public appearances alone.

Talking about the relationship between Rahul and Priyanka, the author of a biography of their mother, Sonia Gandhi, said it is also an important element of the evolving political picture. Their joint mobilisation has strengthened the perception of a coordinated leadership, but the larger question is whether this can help the Congress build a more effective political and electoral strategy.

Opposition Unity Still Elusive

Kidwai also underlined the challenge of bringing together the INDIA bloc, which comprises parties with different regional and political interests. He compared the Opposition alliance to an orchestra, in which different instruments need to work in harmony to produce a harmony. The alliance, he said, was yet to achieve a level of coordination, with differences over seat sharing and political priorities sometimes becoming visible.

However, he rejected the assumption that these differences would necessarily prevent the Opposition from coming together. Citing the history of coalition politics in India, he said negotiations and bargaining were an inherent part of alliance building. Seat sharing discussions, particularly in politically significant states like Uttar Pradesh, could be difficult, but the process should not be mistaken for an inevitable breakdown of the alliance, he said.

A Political Narrative Shift?

Kidwai also argued that the Opposition had, for much of the period since 2014, largely responded to the political narrative set by PM Modi and the BJP. In his assessment, the recent protests indicated a possible change, with the Opposition attempting to set the agenda, and the government being pushed to respond to it.

He also suggested that Rahul Gandhi’s sustained political mobilisation had helped create this shift, making it more difficult for the BJP to define the terms of the political debate, as it had in the past. He cautioned that a change in the narrative was not by itself evidence of a lasting change in electoral fortunes. Congress would still need to demonstrate that its mobilisation could be sustained and translated into political gains.

On whether Rahul and Priyanka’s growing public presence will help revive the Congress, Kidwai said this will depend on whether the Gandhi siblings continue to bring people together, and whether the INDIA bloc can work in a more united way. The recent protests have given the party a chance to regain political ground, though.

Rahul And Priyanka’s Partnership