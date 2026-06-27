ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Urges All Party Leaders To Support 'Chhatron ki Goonj' Campaign Against 'Oppressive' Education System

Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi waves during the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' rally, as part of the Congress party's campaign on paper leaks and youth issues, in Kota, Rajasthan, Wednesday, June 17, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday urged all party leaders to support the students' movement launched by its youth wing, as well as the NSUI, against the present education system of "oppression and extortion".

In a letter, Gandhi urged all party general secretaries, state in-charges and chiefs of all state, district and city units to make 'Chhatron ki Goonj' campaign a countrywide movement and pave the way for a new system that provides equal opportunities for all.

"The young people of India are facing an unprecedented crisis. Paper leaks, cancelled examinations, repeated re-examinations, delays in recruitment, vacant government posts, rising unemployment, and the growing cost of education have caused deep distress to them and their families," he said in his letter.

Gandhi addressed the first 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' rally in Kota on June 17 and would be addressing other similar rallies in Prayagraj, Patna and Delhi.