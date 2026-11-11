ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul To Discuss Global Student Movements At Columbia University; Geopolitics At Chicago University

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will have fireside chats at the Columbia and Chicago universities on global student movements and on geopolitics, respectively during his visit to the US next week, Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda said on Wednesday.

Slamming the BJP for its repeated attack on Gandhi, alleging that he has in the past defamed India abroad, Pitroda said it was a "bogus" argument as it is "not a question of criticising anybody, it's a question of showing facts as you see it".

In an interview with PTI from Chicago, Pitroda said the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha is coming to the US mainly for two important engagements which were planned quite some time ago.

"One is a fireside chat at Columbia University mainly on the global rise of the student movement, what it means, how it is seen in India, the impact on democracy, their demands on education, employment, economy and environment. It'll be a fireside chat on 17th at the University, which will be broadcast I'm sure at the right time," Pitroda said.

"And the second one on the 18th November is at University of Chicago with a very distinguished professor Dr. (Robert) Pape, who is very well known in the geopolitics area. He has a very unique view on the Middle East, Iran war and all that. So the second conversation would be more on geopolitics and global affairs," Pitroda told PTI.

That's all he has time for, the Congress leader added.

Asked about the BJP criticism of Gandhi that he raises domestic issues on foreign shores, Pitroda said, "I think we need to be aware of the fact that in this world where all 8 billion people are connected, there is nothing local. Local events are global and global events become local. So you can't shield information. Information has no borders."

"So if you come and talk about something here, it is okay; you can talk about the same thing in India, but you can't say one thing in India and another thing here. That's a lie. That just doesn't work. So you got to give facts in both places," he said.

Facts in India are the same as facts here, he asserted. It is not a question of criticising anybody; it's a question of showing facts as you see it, Pitroda said.

"Now, this idea that you can't go and talk. You are humiliating India; it's all bogus. You can't humiliate a country of 1.5 billion people by saying a few lines abroad," he said.

"I mean, what kind of mentality is that? So, you have to have free and fair conversation locally as well as globally," Pitroda asserted.

He also hit out at the BJP for its criticism of Gandhi's visits abroad, saying the former Congress chief should have foreign trips abroad because he is a "global leader", and the young generation doesn't have too many global leaders like this.