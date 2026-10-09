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Rahul's Silence Deafening After JNU Sacks Congress MP-Professor Over Sexual Harassment Claims: BJP

File photo of BJP leader Smriti Irani ( ANI )

By PTI 2 Min Read

New Delhi: The BJP on Friday said Rahul Gandhi's "deafening silence" following the sacking of his party MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam from JNU over a sexual harassment charge has exposed the "hollowness" of his "smash the patriarchy" slogan.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, party national general secretary Smriti Irani said Gandhi's silence on the issue also serves as nothing less than a confirmation of the fact that it is the legal framework, not the Gandhi family, that upholds the safety and rights of Indian women.

She also slammed Gandhi after the Congress leader exchanged posts with Elon Musk amid a controversy over Starlink satellite internet services in India. Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Friday dismissed Akoijam from service with immediate effect after an inquiry into the sexual harassment allegations against him found the MP-cum-professor guilty. He was a professor at the Centre for the Study of Social Systems under JNU's School of Social Sciences. According to reports, at least 11 female students filed sexual harassment complaints against the professor in May this year. The complaints alleged that Akoijam invited students to his campus residence under the pretext of meetings or gatherings and attempted to sexually harass them. Some students had also alleged that he used to make obscene and inappropriate remarks in class. "Recently, the former Congress president spoke about 'smashing the patriarchy'. However, the hollowness of this rhetoric became evident through the actions of the Congress MP who was employed at a university in the national capital," she said.