Rahul Says E20 Big Issue, Destroying People's Vehicles
The Congress leader said the Congress would take the matter up "in a big way" because it is destroying people's scooters.
By PTI
Published : August 7, 2026 at 8:37 PM IST
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said E20 was a "big issue" and the blended fuel was stealing from people and destroying their vehicles. Gandhi alleged that "there is so much corruption" all over.
"This issue of E20 is a very big issue. Normally, we say 'daal mein kuchh kaala hai, magar ye daal hi kaali hai,'" he said in a video on X.
E20 - दाल में काला नहीं, पूरी दाल ही काली है। pic.twitter.com/Unw7UfNt9k— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 7, 2026
"Brothers and sisters, this is a matter of sequencing. In any campaign, we have to decide the sequence of affairs. Our problem right now is that there is so much corruption that there is a huge line in what we have to sequence," he said.
The Leader of Opposition said the Congress would take the matter up "in a big way" because it is "destroying people's scooters, destroying people's lives, and literally is stealing directly from them."
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