ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Says E20 Big Issue, Destroying People's Vehicles

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said E20 was a "big issue" and the blended fuel was stealing from people and destroying their vehicles. Gandhi alleged that "there is so much corruption" all over.

"This issue of E20 is a very big issue. Normally, we say 'daal mein kuchh kaala hai, magar ye daal hi kaali hai,'" he said in a video on X.