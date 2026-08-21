ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Reaches Parliament Street Police Station, Seeks To File Complaint Over Alleged Police Action During July 20 Protest

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Friday met senior Delhi Police officials at the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) office at Parliament Street Police Station here to seek registration of a complaint over alleged police action and excessive use of force, including the alleged use of pellet guns, against student protesters during a demonstration over NEET irregularities on July 20, reported ANI, quoting sources.

Gandhi had earlier visited Mandir Marg Police Station and requested that a case be registered. After police allegedly refused to register the case, he proceeded to meet the DCP Central.

According to ANI sources, Gandhi has made it clear that he will remain there and continue to press for justice until the case is formally registered. He later proceeded to Parliament Street Police Station, where he is currently meeting police officials, sources said.

Earlier on July 25, Rahul Gandhi had launched a direct attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, holding him personally responsible for police action and excessive use of force, including allegedly using pellet guns, against student protesters in the national capital.

Speaking at a press conference, Gandhi alleged that Shah authorised the use of lethal weapons during the protests, citing it as a fundamental issue in Parliament.