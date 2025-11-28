'Why No Urgency, No Plan': Rahul Gandhi Questions PM Modi's 'Silence' On Delhi Air Pollution
Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi demanded a strict and enforceable action plan to tackle air pollution in the national capital.
New Delhi: As Delhi continues to grapple with severe air pollution, senior Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Friday questioned the "silence" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this "health emergency".
He has also demanded a detailed discussion in the Parliament on the issue of air pollution in the national capital.
Gandhi said that a strict, enforceable action plan is required to tackle air pollution crisis in India. He further asked why the Modi government was not showing any urgency or accountability on the issue.
Today, Gandhi shared a video on social media after he met a few mothers at his residence and had a thorough discussion with them on the issue.
Every mother I meet tells me the same thing: her child is growing up breathing toxic air. They are exhausted, scared and angry.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 28, 2025
Modi ji, India’s children are choking in front of us. How can you stay silent? Why does your government show no urgency, no plan, no accountability?… pic.twitter.com/HR87tlHQ1f
"Every mother I meet tells me the same thing: her child is growing up breathing toxic air. They are exhausted, scared and angry. "Modi ji, India's children are choking in front of us. How can you stay silent? Why does your government show no urgency, no plan, no accountability?" he questioned in a post on X.
"India needs an immediate, detailed Parliament debate on air pollution and a strict, enforceable action plan to tackle this health emergency," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said. "Our children deserve clean air - not excuses and distractions," he asserted.
Delhi has been battling very poor air quality for the last 15 days. According to the forecast by the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, the air quality is likely to remain 'very poor' over the coming week.
With Delhi's air quality slipping deep into the 'very poor' and 'severe' categories this winter, doctors have stressed the need for regular diagnostic screening to detect early signs of pollution-linked health deterioration, especially among smokers, asthma patients, children and people with pre-existing cardiac or respiratory conditions.
