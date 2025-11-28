ETV Bharat / bharat

'Why No Urgency, No Plan': Rahul Gandhi Questions PM Modi's 'Silence' On Delhi Air Pollution

New Delhi: As Delhi continues to grapple with severe air pollution, senior Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Friday questioned the "silence" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this "health emergency".

He has also demanded a detailed discussion in the Parliament on the issue of air pollution in the national capital.

Gandhi said that a strict, enforceable action plan is required to tackle air pollution crisis in India. He further asked why the Modi government was not showing any urgency or accountability on the issue.

Today, Gandhi shared a video on social media after he met a few mothers at his residence and had a thorough discussion with them on the issue.