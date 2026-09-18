Rahul, Priyanka To Join High Profile Congress Yatra In Poll-Bound Goa On Sept 22
The month-long yatra will focus on reviving local pride and protecting the state from misgovernance, said the party leaders.
Published : September 18, 2026 at 5:58 PM IST
New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, senior leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and all the four party chief ministers will join a high-profile yatra to be launched by the party in BJP-ruled Goa on September 22.
Goa will go to polls next year. Accordingly, the month-long Congress yatra will cover the state's 40 Assembly seats and flag constituency specific issues to take on the ruling BJP. The “Goa Rakhonn” yatra will focus on reviving local pride and safeguarding the state. It will also serve as a voter outreach drive and will be used to gather inputs for the poll-manifesto to be launched later, said party insiders.
“The term 'Rakhonn' means protection. The Congress will commit itself to protecting the land and the ecosystem of the state which has come under threat during the BJP rule. We are going to flag issues that directly affect the people, including law-and-order issues, through the yatra. We are fighting for the rights of people. We will invite all the top leaders to the yatra,” AICC general secretary in charge of Goa Manikrao Thakre told ETV Bharat.
“The yatra is to protect the land from the ruling BJP. Through the yatra, we hope to recharge the entire state unit for the 2027 elections. All our top leaders will join the yatra. The voters are tired of BJP’s corruption, job scams, and land conversions. It’s time to take action, protect our state, and rebuild Goa with clean, capable leadership,” Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar told ETV Bharat.
AICC secretary in charge of Goa Anjali Nimbalkar said Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi, senior leaders like Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel, Sachin Pilot and all four Congress chief ministers including DK Shiv Kumar of Karnataka, Revanth Reddy of Telangana, VD Satheesan of Kerala and Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu of Himachal Pradesh will join the month-long yatra.
“Their schedules are being worked out. The idea is to reclaim the lost ground and present the Congress as the true alternative to the BJP. We will expose the state government through the yatra,” Nimbalkar told ETV Bharat.
Congress managers said the “Goa Rakhonn” yatra will help project the 2027 polls as a direct fight between the Congress and the BJP. The march comes days after the AAP-GFP alliance presented itself as a third front. Congress managers claimed the alliance has run into rough weather as GFP was facing huge backlash and may review its decision over the coming days.
“The AAP-GFP alliance is facing a backlash from the people as they projected themselves as a non-Congress, non BJP front. This has made the GFP anxious and may force them to review the pact,” said Nimbalkar.
“The people of Goa want to defeat the BJP and wish all other parties to fight the saffron party together. The people are watching what individual players are doing. Our stand is clear. We are all for the people of Goa,” said Thakre.
The AICC in charge clarified that the Congress and the Revolutionary Goa party were in an advanced stage of negotiations and may announce a pact soon. The RGP has around nine per cent votes in the state.
In the 2022 elections, GFP fought in alliance with Congress while AAP contested on its own. In the 2017 polls, GFP joined hands with BJP after elections to form a government. Before joining hands with AAP, GFP had discussed an alliance with the Congress as well.
“Whenever the BJP fears defeat in Goa, they launch the same tactic, setting aside a budget of over Rs 100 crore to fund proxy parties and divide Opposition votes. While chief minister Pramod Sawant arrogantly boasts that no alliance can stop them, Goans see right through these corrupt political games. The public will no longer allow money power to fragment their mandate,” Chodankar said.
“By betraying the aspirations of Goans who wanted a united front, AAP and Goa Forward have handed the game to the BJP. This feels like a clear exchange: AAP helps the BJP form the government in Goa, while the BJP backs AAP in Punjab. Voters have completely seen through this unholy alliance. They won’t win a single seat this election will mark the end of the line for both parties. Not 'Goa First', but 'Goa Last',” he added.
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