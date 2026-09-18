ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul, Priyanka To Join High Profile Congress Yatra In Poll-Bound Goa On Sept 22

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, senior leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and all the four party chief ministers will join a high-profile yatra to be launched by the party in BJP-ruled Goa on September 22.

Goa will go to polls next year. Accordingly, the month-long Congress yatra will cover the state's 40 Assembly seats and flag constituency specific issues to take on the ruling BJP. The “Goa Rakhonn” yatra will focus on reviving local pride and safeguarding the state. It will also serve as a voter outreach drive and will be used to gather inputs for the poll-manifesto to be launched later, said party insiders.

“The term 'Rakhonn' means protection. The Congress will commit itself to protecting the land and the ecosystem of the state which has come under threat during the BJP rule. We are going to flag issues that directly affect the people, including law-and-order issues, through the yatra. We are fighting for the rights of people. We will invite all the top leaders to the yatra,” AICC general secretary in charge of Goa Manikrao Thakre told ETV Bharat.

“The yatra is to protect the land from the ruling BJP. Through the yatra, we hope to recharge the entire state unit for the 2027 elections. All our top leaders will join the yatra. The voters are tired of BJP’s corruption, job scams, and land conversions. It’s time to take action, protect our state, and rebuild Goa with clean, capable leadership,” Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar told ETV Bharat.

AICC secretary in charge of Goa Anjali Nimbalkar said Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi, senior leaders like Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel, Sachin Pilot and all four Congress chief ministers including DK Shiv Kumar of Karnataka, Revanth Reddy of Telangana, VD Satheesan of Kerala and Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu of Himachal Pradesh will join the month-long yatra.

“Their schedules are being worked out. The idea is to reclaim the lost ground and present the Congress as the true alternative to the BJP. We will expose the state government through the yatra,” Nimbalkar told ETV Bharat.

Congress managers said the “Goa Rakhonn” yatra will help project the 2027 polls as a direct fight between the Congress and the BJP. The march comes days after the AAP-GFP alliance presented itself as a third front. Congress managers claimed the alliance has run into rough weather as GFP was facing huge backlash and may review its decision over the coming days.