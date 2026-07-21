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Rahul, Priyanka Protest Outside PM's Residence, Demand Modi's Resignation

Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, with Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal, and others, holds a protest at Lok Kalyan Marg, demanding the resignations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, in New Delhi on Tuesday. ( ANI )

The Congress leaders earlier marched to the prime minister's residence against what they alleged were "police brutalities" on the young students during the CJP-led protest march to Parliament on Monday. "We have marched to PM Modi’s house to demand answers from him for the brutalities against young students yesterday. The Government doesn’t want to take any accountability, nor does it want to have a debate on it in Parliament," Gandhi said in a post on X.

The two leaders were joined in the dharna by several party MPs and leaders, who raised slogans against the prime minister.

New Delhi : Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, accompanied by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, protested outside the Prime Minister's Lok Kalyan Marg residence on Tuesday, demanding the resignation of PM Narendra Modi over the police action against students protesting on the NEET paper leak issue.

"The Prime Minister and Home Minister must resign for destroying the future of India's youth," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

Gandhi, along with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other Congress leaders, earlier met some of the students injured in Monday's police action at the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital. Earlier in the day, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal met student protestors who were injured in the police crackdown on the CJP parliament protest in the national capital, with Congress demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologise for what it called "brutality" against the country's youth.

The party stated that the protesting students' demand remains straightforward: the Centre to take accountability for the alleged NEET paper leak and the immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

In a post on X, Congress said, "Leader of Opposition Shri RahulGandhi, Congress General Secretary Smt. priyankagandhi ji, and Organisation General Secretary Shri kcvenugopalmp met with the students injured during the police brutality and lathi charge in yesterday's youth protest. Today, the future of students in the country is being trampled, and lathis are being rained down on those who raise their voices, for which Narendra Modi should apologise. The students' demand is absolutely clear - the government should take responsibility for the paper leak, and Dharmendra Pradhan should resign"

Gandhi also said he had met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla earlier in the day along with other opposition MPs to press for a discussion on the issue in Parliament, but was told the Speaker would first need the government's consent.