Rahul, Priyanka, Kharge To Add Dash Congress’ Last Mile Bihar Campaign, Focus On 'Social Justice' To Counter BJP 'Divisive Agenda'

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress's top trioka, are all set to hit the party’s last-mile campaign trail for the November Bihar assembly elections from October-end.

Congress insiders said Rahul has instructed veteran leader Ashok Gehlot, who has been tasked by Kharge to oversee the crucial state elections, to design an aggressive campaign centred around the grand old party’s ‘change’ tagline.

Rahul has also asked Gehlot to keep the Congress campaign based on his social justice agenda so that the BJP is not able to bring in divisive issues. “It is going to be an aggressive campaign. Besides the top leadership, a host of national leaders will also campaign in the state,” AICC secretary in charge of Bihar Sushil Pasi told ETV Bharat.

“The Congress views the coming elections as a vote for change, not only to pave the way for a new government but in the way the state had been governed over the past two decades by the NDA. The Congress will restore the dignity of the state. We will keep the elections centred around development, knowing well the BJP will try to bring in divisive issues to deflect attention from its failures,” he said.

According to party insiders, the top three leaders will get a window of around a week to seek votes for the phase 1 election on November 6, as campaigning for the same would end on November 4, as per the Election Commission’s rules.

The last date for withdrawal of nominations for the November 11 phase 2 election was on October 23. In a normal scenario, the campaign of the top leaders would have started by now, but the delay happened because of the Chhath puja, which will end on October 28.

Priyanka Gandhi will be the first of the three top leaders to start the high-voltage campaign from the border areas either on October 29 or 30. Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Kharge will join the campaign next.