Rahul, Priyanka, Kharge To Add Dash Congress’ Last Mile Bihar Campaign, Focus On 'Social Justice' To Counter BJP 'Divisive Agenda'
With just days before Phase 1 polling, Congress gears up for an aggressive “Vote for Change” campaign centred on jobs, social justice, and welfare guarantees.
Published : October 26, 2025 at 8:59 PM IST
New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress's top trioka, are all set to hit the party’s last-mile campaign trail for the November Bihar assembly elections from October-end.
Congress insiders said Rahul has instructed veteran leader Ashok Gehlot, who has been tasked by Kharge to oversee the crucial state elections, to design an aggressive campaign centred around the grand old party’s ‘change’ tagline.
Rahul has also asked Gehlot to keep the Congress campaign based on his social justice agenda so that the BJP is not able to bring in divisive issues. “It is going to be an aggressive campaign. Besides the top leadership, a host of national leaders will also campaign in the state,” AICC secretary in charge of Bihar Sushil Pasi told ETV Bharat.
“The Congress views the coming elections as a vote for change, not only to pave the way for a new government but in the way the state had been governed over the past two decades by the NDA. The Congress will restore the dignity of the state. We will keep the elections centred around development, knowing well the BJP will try to bring in divisive issues to deflect attention from its failures,” he said.
According to party insiders, the top three leaders will get a window of around a week to seek votes for the phase 1 election on November 6, as campaigning for the same would end on November 4, as per the Election Commission’s rules.
The last date for withdrawal of nominations for the November 11 phase 2 election was on October 23. In a normal scenario, the campaign of the top leaders would have started by now, but the delay happened because of the Chhath puja, which will end on October 28.
Priyanka Gandhi will be the first of the three top leaders to start the high-voltage campaign from the border areas either on October 29 or 30. Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Kharge will join the campaign next.
“The small window before the phase 1 polling is not going to be an issue as our leaders will majorly focus on the Congress seats,” said Pasi. Out of the total 243 seats, 121 seats across 18/38 districts will undergo polling on November 6.
Ahead of the visit of the top leadership, Congress Rajya Sabha MPs Akhilesh Prasad Singh and Imran Pratapgarhi and party-backed Independent Lok Sabha MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, addressed rallies in some seats on Sunday to reach out to the voters.
Pappu has also been included in the list of 40 Congress’s star campaigners for Bihar, given to the Election Commission. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu will campaign on Oct 30. Various Congress candidates are also campaigning in their respective seats, including state unit chief Rajesh Kumar and legislative party leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan.
“The Congress is aiming at a turnaround of Bihar, whose residents have been cheated by the NDA for far too long. We have announced several welfare schemes like free treatment up to Rs 25 lakh, allowance for women, laptops for students, free electricity up to 200 units, and 3 to 5 decimal land to the poor for housing. These are all guarantees from the party high command. Our task is to explain them to the people,” Khan told ETV Bharat.
“Over the past months, the Congress outreach through the Voter Adhikar Yatra had created awareness among the voters, who now realise how they were duped by the political masters. The people have now made up their mind for a change,” he said.
RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav, who has been named the INDIA bloc’s chief ministerial face, has already started his campaign and is focusing on jobs and education, the issues flagged earlier by the Congress.
Gehlot has been asked by Rahul to design the Congress campaign, as he had successfully resolved the crucial seat-sharing glitch among the INDIA bloc a few days ago. “The focus is now on the unity of the bloc,” said Khan.
Read more