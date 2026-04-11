Rahul, Priyanka And Kharge Gear Up To Lead Poll Campaigns In Tamil Nadu, West Bengal
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge focus on the Tamil Nadu-DMK alliance and reviving Congress in West Bengal with targeted rallies and strategic campaigning.
Published : April 11, 2026 at 6:56 PM IST
New Delhi: The top three Congress leaders—Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Mallikarjun Kharge—are now focusing their attention on Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, where they plan to campaign aggressively over the coming days.
The campaigning in Tamil Nadu will end on April 21, giving around 10 days to the Congress managers before voting on April 23. The campaigning for the first phase of elections in West Bengal will end on April 21 ahead of voting on April 23, and campaigning for the second phase will end on April 27 ahead of voting on April 29.
Congress insiders said the campaign details of all three top leaders were being worked out in Tamil Nadu, where the leaders will push the Congress-DMK alliance, and in West Bengal, where the focus is on boosting the vote share as well as a few seats in the assembly.
The Congress is contesting 28 of 234 seats in Tamil Nadu, where the DMK is the major player, but is contesting all 294 seats in West Bengal on its own after dropping old allies, the Left parties.
The Grand Old Party and Left parties had contested the 2021 elections in West Bengal together but had failed to open their account. The Congress ended up with a meagre 4 per cent vote share in the TMC-ruled state.
Between the two states, the prospects are brighter in Tamil Nadu, where the Congress had contested 25 seats and won 19 in 2021. Yet the Congress high command decided to give equal time to West Bengal, where it is looking at long-term growth prospects.
The Congress, which negotiated hard with the DMK to get the 28 seats, has already started its campaign led by the Tamil Nadu leaders. The push from the presence of the top three leaders will be there in the coming days, said party insiders.
“The top leadership will certainly campaign in the state. They had been busy with the campaign in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry, where voting was held on April 9. Their schedules for Tamil Nadu are being worked out,” All India Congress Committee (AICC) Secretary in charge of Tamil Nadu Nivedith Alva told ETV Bharat.
Congress insiders said the focus of the party campaign will be on the alliance unity, and for that purpose, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi may hold a joint rally with Chief Minister MK Stalin, whom he fondly refers to as "my brother".
“Our feedback is that the alliance is getting support from the people for another term,” said Alva.
Ahead of the visit of the top three, AICC senior observer for Tamil Nadu Mukul Wasnik reviewed the campaign strategy along with senior leaders from Telangana and Karnataka who have been deployed as observers on each of the 28 seats being contested by the Congress.
In West Bengal, the Congress managers plan to hold three rallies each of Rahul, Priyanka and Kharge focused on the Malda, Murshidabad, North Dinajpur, Purulia and Darjeeling areas. Kharge is likely to address rallies in Dalit-dominated areas like Cooch Behar, Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri, the insiders said.
Kharge launched the party manifesto on April 7. The Congress has given more tickets to SC, ST and Muslim candidates and plans to position itself as a third option by bracketing the ruling TMC and opposition BJP as two sides of the same coin.
“Over the past years, the voters in the state have seen both the TMC rule as well as the BJP's governance at the centre. They are like two sides of the same coin. The state had not seen much development over the past few years, and people need relief from high prices and joblessness. Local industry needs a push. The Congress will present itself as a credible alternative. We hope to win some seats, though the aim is to revive the party across the state,” AICC in charge of West Bengal Ghulam Ahmed Mir told ETV Bharat.
“TMC and BJP are fighting each other only to get publicity. No one is talking about education, health, and unemployment. Congress alone can restore West Bengal's lost pride and the rights of the common people,” state unit chief Subhankar Sarkar told ETV Bharat. He is contesting the Sreerampur seat.
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