ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul, Priyanka And Kharge Gear Up To Lead Poll Campaigns In Tamil Nadu, West Bengal

New Delhi: The top three Congress leaders—Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Mallikarjun Kharge—are now focusing their attention on Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, where they plan to campaign aggressively over the coming days.

The campaigning in Tamil Nadu will end on April 21, giving around 10 days to the Congress managers before voting on April 23. The campaigning for the first phase of elections in West Bengal will end on April 21 ahead of voting on April 23, and campaigning for the second phase will end on April 27 ahead of voting on April 29.

Congress insiders said the campaign details of all three top leaders were being worked out in Tamil Nadu, where the leaders will push the Congress-DMK alliance, and in West Bengal, where the focus is on boosting the vote share as well as a few seats in the assembly.

The Congress is contesting 28 of 234 seats in Tamil Nadu, where the DMK is the major player, but is contesting all 294 seats in West Bengal on its own after dropping old allies, the Left parties.

The Grand Old Party and Left parties had contested the 2021 elections in West Bengal together but had failed to open their account. The Congress ended up with a meagre 4 per cent vote share in the TMC-ruled state.

Between the two states, the prospects are brighter in Tamil Nadu, where the Congress had contested 25 seats and won 19 in 2021. Yet the Congress high command decided to give equal time to West Bengal, where it is looking at long-term growth prospects.

The Congress, which negotiated hard with the DMK to get the 28 seats, has already started its campaign led by the Tamil Nadu leaders. The push from the presence of the top three leaders will be there in the coming days, said party insiders.

“The top leadership will certainly campaign in the state. They had been busy with the campaign in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry, where voting was held on April 9. Their schedules for Tamil Nadu are being worked out,” All India Congress Committee (AICC) Secretary in charge of Tamil Nadu Nivedith Alva told ETV Bharat.