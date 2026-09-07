ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul-Led Bharat Jodo Yatra Was Not To Sermonise 'Mann Ki Baat' But Listen To 'Janta Ki Chinta': Congress

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday hailed the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra as a "decisive turning point" that infused new hope, and said it was not to sermonise a "Mann ki Baat" but to listen to "Janta ki Chinta".

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said today is the fourth anniversary of the launch of the truly historic Bharat Jodo Yatra under the leadership of Gandhi, who visited the Vivekananda Memorial at Kanyakumari before embarking on the "epic journey" with around 120 other Bharat Yatris.

"This padyatra was a transformational event in contemporary Indian politics that started in Kanyakumari and covered 4080 km through 12 states and 2 UTs over a period of 145 days before culminating in a rousing rally in Srinagar," Ramesh said on X.

It drew support and sustenance from millions of Indians concerned with sharpening economic inequalities, increasing social polarisation and growing political authoritarianism, he said.

The padyatra's basic thrust was an ideological challenge to the "systematic RSS/BJP assault" on Constitutional principles, provisions, practices and procedures, the Congress general secretary said. It was not to sermonise a Mann ki Baat but to listen to Janta ki Chinta, Ramesh said.