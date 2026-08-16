ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Lauds Courage Of India's Youth For Standing Firm Against 'Modi's Violent Regime'

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said the courage with which India's youngsters have stood firm against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "violent regime" is commendable, as he lauded the girls who faced "misbehavior, verbal abuse and violence" at the hands of "BJP goons".

Gandhi shared on social media a video of his interaction with students who had protested last month seeking then education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the issue of paper leaks and faced alleged police excesses on July 20. Gandhi heard the students' experiences of police "brutality" and "harassment" that followed after they raised their voice.

The interaction between Gandhi and the students took place earlier this month. In a post in Hindi along with the video, Gandhi said, "The courage and resilience with which India's youngsters have stood firm against Modiji's violent regime, demanding accountability, is commendable." They raised their voice with peace, love and humour, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha said.