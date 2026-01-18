ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul, Kharge To Decide On Pre-Poll Alliance In Tamil Nadu: Congress

New Delhi: The ball is now in the court of Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge to decide whether the Congress will side with its old ally Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) or new outfit Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in the coming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress chief Kharge heard the divergent views of Tamil Nadu leaders both in a group and on one-on-one basis for three-and-a-half hours on January 17 and later directed them not to make any controversial statements related to alliance formation in public.

The top leadership further directed the state leaders to focus on strengthening the Congress in Tamil Nadu where all the 234 Assembly seats will go to polls in April-May.

The Congress has been supporting the ruling alliance led by DMK for years but never became a part of the state government. This caused a lot of resentment among the state leaders who wanted to change the equation with DMK in 2026 and pressed that the grand old party should ask for more seats and a share in the power with the regional major. The Congress contested on 25 seats in the 2021 elections and won 19. The grand old party is aiming for 35-40 seats this time.

Apart from the dissatisfaction over the alliance with the DMK, the emergence of actor turned politician Vijay’s TVK party and the huge response it is getting from the voters further fueled the ambition of a section of Tamil Nadu Congress who started using TVK as a pressure tactic to push their demand for an alliance with the DMK.

As tensions mounted within the Congress-DMK alliance, Rahul and Kharge summoned the state leaders to Delhi on January 17 to get a low down of the ground situation and firm up a view on the alliance factor. However, after listening to the divergent views of the state leaders and realizing the gravity of the situation, the high command decided to wait and watch but asked the state leaders not to complicate the matter further.

“The high command gave a patient hearing to all the state leaders. The leaders were allowed to express their concerns freely. The high command will now take a final call on the alliance issue at an appropriate time. Till then they will wait and watch the evolving situation,” AICC secretary in charge of Tamil Nadu Suraj Hegde told ETV Bharat.