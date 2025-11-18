ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Kaushik Saved His Friend's Life After The Red Fort Blast. Here's His Story

New Delhi: The car blast near Delhi's Red Fort on November 10 has thrown up an unlikely hero. That day, Rahul Kaushik, 20, was on his way to the Gauri Shankar Temple in Chandni Chowk with his friend Ankush Sharma, 28, on their respective motorcycles. As they approached the red light at the crossing, a powerful explosion happened, throwing them both off their bikes.

Amidst the fire and chaos, as Kaushik regained a semblance of posture, he recalls he could hear cries of the injured over the buzzing in his ears. That's when he looked around and found his friend lying nearby, motionless.

"The explosion was so powerful that it blinded me. When I regained consciousness, I saw Ankush lying on the road, badly injured. The fire was spreading everywhere, and vehicles were exploding. The situation was so dire that it felt as if that even I wouldn't be able to escape."

Paying no heed to the injuries he had himself suffered, especially with his eardrum ruptured, he called out at an auto-rickshaw driver for help. But the traffic jam that had by then ensued prevented them from moving ahead. That's when Kaushik says, "Another rickshaw driver arrived 'like a god', and carried them on top of existing luggage through narrow bylanes straight to Lok Nayak Hospital."