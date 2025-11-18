Rahul Kaushik Saved His Friend's Life After The Red Fort Blast. Here's His Story
So far 15 people have died in the bomb blast that took place on November 10 near the Red Fort in Delhi.
Published : November 18, 2025 at 4:55 PM IST
New Delhi: The car blast near Delhi's Red Fort on November 10 has thrown up an unlikely hero. That day, Rahul Kaushik, 20, was on his way to the Gauri Shankar Temple in Chandni Chowk with his friend Ankush Sharma, 28, on their respective motorcycles. As they approached the red light at the crossing, a powerful explosion happened, throwing them both off their bikes.
Amidst the fire and chaos, as Kaushik regained a semblance of posture, he recalls he could hear cries of the injured over the buzzing in his ears. That's when he looked around and found his friend lying nearby, motionless.
"The explosion was so powerful that it blinded me. When I regained consciousness, I saw Ankush lying on the road, badly injured. The fire was spreading everywhere, and vehicles were exploding. The situation was so dire that it felt as if that even I wouldn't be able to escape."
Paying no heed to the injuries he had himself suffered, especially with his eardrum ruptured, he called out at an auto-rickshaw driver for help. But the traffic jam that had by then ensued prevented them from moving ahead. That's when Kaushik says, "Another rickshaw driver arrived 'like a god', and carried them on top of existing luggage through narrow bylanes straight to Lok Nayak Hospital."
By the time they reached the hospital, Kaushik's health had begin to deteriorate. While returning home after admitting Sharma, where the latter is currently fighting for his life, he discovered that he had lost hearing in one ear.
His family immediately took him to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, where doctors diagnosed a ruptured eardrum in his left ear, which was beyond repair. Rahul's father, Purushottam, said, "When we heard the news of the accident, the entire family was devastated. But Rahul's courage made us proud. Such children are an inspiration to society."
Elsewhere, as Sharma's condition deteriorates, his mother, Meenakshi, waits for him in hope laced with fear. She said, "My son's entire face is burned. He has stitches on a ear. The hospital's sanitation is very poor, and we're not even allowed to meet him properly. He's been admitted to the ICU for eight days, but his condition shows no improvement." Fighting shock, Sharma's father said their son is now physically impaired.
The Delhi bombings changed the lives of many families. The death toll too has been steadily rising, and stood at 15 this morning. Delhi Police said several other injured people were in critical condition and are being closely monitored by a team of doctors.
