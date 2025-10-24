Rahul Invokes Late Sitaram Kesri In Bihar EBC Pitch, Decades After Sonia Axed The Dalit Leader
Sitaram Kesri was removed by Sonia Gandhi in 1998 as Congress president before she took over as party chief.
New Delhi: In a politically significant move, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Friday paid tributes to former Congress chief Sitaram Kesri on his 25th death anniversary at the party’s national headquarters at 24, Akbar Road in New Delhi.
As Kesri belonged to the extremely backward groups in Bihar, Rahul’s attempts to revive the memories of the former party chief, who was removed from the post unceremoniously in 1998 after a gap of 25 years, prompted many to link the move to the November assembly elections in the eastern state.
The year 1998 was significant in the history of the Congress as Sonia Gandhi, who had been miffed over Kesri’s style of functioning, took over the reins of the grand old party.
Kesri had passed away in 2000, and since then, he remained only in the files of the grand old party, but suddenly became relevant ahead of the crucial Bihar elections in which the opposition INDIA bloc is keen to defeat the NDA, which has been ruling the state for the past two decades.
According to Congress insiders, though the economically backward classes in Bihar had been traditionally supporting chief minister Nitish Kumar over the past decades, the disarray in JD(U) had presented the grand old party with an opportunity to woo the extremely backward groups, which constitute 36 per cent of the electorate and could impact the coming elections.
For that reason, Rahul, whose politics has taken a pro-OBC/Dalit turn, had recently announced a separate EBC manifesto in Bihar detailing the things the Congress would do for the welfare of the community if the INDIA bloc was voted to power.
As the Lop paid tributes to Kesri on Friday, he also invited the former party chief’s grandson to the Congress headquarters and instructed the party officials to take care of the family, said the insiders.
According to Congress Working Committee member and Lok Sabha MP from Bihar Tariq Anwar, Sitaram Kesri was a well-known leader in Bihar and the state unit had been celebrating his birth and death anniversaries at the party office Sadaqat Ashram for decades, but Lop Rahul Gandhi paying tributes to the former party chief at the AICC headquarters on Friday was a first.
“It was a significant development. The message will certainly go across the state. The people of Bihar fondly remember Kesri, who had risen from the ranks in the Congress,” Anwar told ETV Bharat.
Kesri, who had taken part in the freedom movement as a teenager, started as a band master in the Congress Seva Dal and then went on to become MP, AICC Treasurer and then party chief in 1996.
According to Anwar, the EBC in Bihar had lost faith in Nitish Kumar’s leadership and was looking up to Rahul Gandhi, who had flagged the concerns of the marginalised groups in the eastern state.
“The EBC are miffed with the JD(U). Rahul Gandhi is focusing on the communities and has promised a lot of welfare schemes for them. The INDIA bloc naming VIP leader Mukesh Sahani as deputy chief minister will also send a signal to the EBCs,” said Anwar.
AICC national coordinator for SC/ST/OBC and minorities, K Raju said Rahul Gandhi had always been concerned over the welfare of the marginalised groups and the LoP paying tributes to former party chief Kesri should not be linked to the Bihar elections.
“Rahul Gandhi has always been a champion of the downtrodden. He paid tributes to Kesri not for any poll gains. Kesri contributed to the Congress in many ways, and it is good that he was paid homage today,” Raju told ETV Bharat.
The AICC functionary, however, said that the EBCs in Bihar were likely to return to the Congress as the grand old party had been conducting an outreach programme for them over the past months. “The announcement of the EBC manifesto was an important event in that drive,” said Raju.
