Rahul Invokes Late Sitaram Kesri In Bihar EBC Pitch, Decades After Sonia Axed The Dalit Leader

New Delhi: In a politically significant move, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Friday paid tributes to former Congress chief Sitaram Kesri on his 25th death anniversary at the party’s national headquarters at 24, Akbar Road in New Delhi.

As Kesri belonged to the extremely backward groups in Bihar, Rahul’s attempts to revive the memories of the former party chief, who was removed from the post unceremoniously in 1998 after a gap of 25 years, prompted many to link the move to the November assembly elections in the eastern state.

The year 1998 was significant in the history of the Congress as Sonia Gandhi, who had been miffed over Kesri’s style of functioning, took over the reins of the grand old party.

Kesri had passed away in 2000, and since then, he remained only in the files of the grand old party, but suddenly became relevant ahead of the crucial Bihar elections in which the opposition INDIA bloc is keen to defeat the NDA, which has been ruling the state for the past two decades.

According to Congress insiders, though the economically backward classes in Bihar had been traditionally supporting chief minister Nitish Kumar over the past decades, the disarray in JD(U) had presented the grand old party with an opportunity to woo the extremely backward groups, which constitute 36 per cent of the electorate and could impact the coming elections.

For that reason, Rahul, whose politics has taken a pro-OBC/Dalit turn, had recently announced a separate EBC manifesto in Bihar detailing the things the Congress would do for the welfare of the community if the INDIA bloc was voted to power.

As the Lop paid tributes to Kesri on Friday, he also invited the former party chief’s grandson to the Congress headquarters and instructed the party officials to take care of the family, said the insiders.

According to Congress Working Committee member and Lok Sabha MP from Bihar Tariq Anwar, Sitaram Kesri was a well-known leader in Bihar and the state unit had been celebrating his birth and death anniversaries at the party office Sadaqat Ashram for decades, but Lop Rahul Gandhi paying tributes to the former party chief at the AICC headquarters on Friday was a first.