Rahul, INDIA Bloc Leaders Meet Sharad Pawar At Mumbai Hospital; Sule Absent
The delegation, which included Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, met Pawar (85), who has been recuperating after suffering from dehydration.
By PTI
Published : November 29, 2026 at 11:53 PM IST|
Updated : November 30, 2026 at 12:19 AM IST
Mumbai: A delegation of INDIA bloc leaders met NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar at Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai on Sunday night, amid the buzz that his party may support the delimitation bill.
NCP(SP) working president and MP Supriya Sule was not present, said a senior state Congress leader. The delegation, which included Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, left the hospital, where Pawar (85) has been recuperating after suffering from dehydration, without interacting with the media waiting outside.
The state Congress leader, who was with the delegation, told PTI that Rahul Gandhi and other leaders inquired about Pawar’s health and requested him not to support the delimitation bill.
He said Supriya Sule was not present at the hospital, but her daughter and son-in-law were with Pawar when the INDIA bloc leaders arrived.
“The opposition leaders requested Pawar to support the INDIA bloc’s decision to oppose the delimitation bill. Pawar said he would discuss the matter,” the state Congress leader said.
Earlier, the delegation arrived at Mumbai airport after meeting DMK chief M K Stalin in Chennai. Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, who accompanied the group to meet Stalin, was not present in Mumbai.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and state Congress leaders received the INDIA bloc leaders at the airport.
NCP (SP), which has eight MPs, appears inclined to support the delimitation bill, which will be introduced in the Lok Sabha on November 30. The party has not officially announced its stand, but Sule has repeatedly indicated that she is not averse to supporting the bill.
Her nephew and party MLA Rohit Pawar has written an open letter to her, urging her to “reconsider” the decision.
During the day, INDIA bloc leaders flew to Chennai to meet Stalin to voice their concerns over the delimitation bill. However, Stalin, whose DMK has 22 Lok Sabha MPs and eight Rajya Sabha members, asserted that his party’s stand remains “Tamil Nadu First” and that supporting the bill was the only way to protect the state’s political strength for the next 25 years.
The Centre is set to introduce a fresh Constitution amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha on November 30 to roll out one-third reservation for women by increasing the seat allocation for each state and Union Territory in the House and the strength of their legislative assemblies by 50 per cent, and freeze the revised allocations and boundaries until 2051.
Meanwhile, the government claimed to have secured the backing of 371 Lok Sabha MPs, comfortably clearing the two-thirds majority threshold required for a constitutional amendment.
According to the Congress and INDIA bloc leaders, the delimitation-linked Constitution amendment bill threatens democracy, enables partisan constituency redrawing, harms SC/ST representation, and ties women's reservation to delimitation.
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