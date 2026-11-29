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Rahul, INDIA Bloc Leaders Meet Sharad Pawar At Mumbai Hospital; Sule Absent

Rahul Gandhi. ( PTI )

By PTI 2 Min Read

Mumbai: A delegation of INDIA bloc leaders met NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar at Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai on Sunday night, amid the buzz that his party may support the delimitation bill.

NCP(SP) working president and MP Supriya Sule was not present, said a senior state Congress leader. The delegation, which included Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, left the hospital, where Pawar (85) has been recuperating after suffering from dehydration, without interacting with the media waiting outside.

The state Congress leader, who was with the delegation, told PTI that Rahul Gandhi and other leaders inquired about Pawar’s health and requested him not to support the delimitation bill. He said Supriya Sule was not present at the hospital, but her daughter and son-in-law were with Pawar when the INDIA bloc leaders arrived. “The opposition leaders requested Pawar to support the INDIA bloc’s decision to oppose the delimitation bill. Pawar said he would discuss the matter,” the state Congress leader said. Earlier, the delegation arrived at Mumbai airport after meeting DMK chief M K Stalin in Chennai. Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, who accompanied the group to meet Stalin, was not present in Mumbai. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and state Congress leaders received the INDIA bloc leaders at the airport.