ETV Bharat / bharat

FIR Won't Stop Rahul, Will Take To Streets Nationwide Against Haldwani Purification Insult To Kharge: Congress

New Delhi: The Congress is miffed over the registration of an FIR against Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi for demanding justice in the purification issue involving party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, and will protest the issue nationwide.

The FIR against Rahul has been registered in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani, after he recently demanded action against state BJP chief Mahendra Bhatt, who had justified a purification ceremony held at the place where Kharge, a Dalit leader, had earlier addressed a Congress rally.

On his part, Kharge, who is the Rajya Sabha LoP, had also raised the issue of his alleged insult in the House during the monsoon session of Parliament, and noted that the purification ceremony was against the spirit of the Constitution.

Later, during a Congress Working Committee meeting, Kharge had expressed concern that not many of the senior leaders had protested the targeting of the party chief on the basis of his caste. Days later, Rahul upped the ante against the BJP, and demanded an apology from PM Modi and the registration of an FIR against those who practiced untouchability against Kharge.

The AICC has now instructed state units to hit the streets against the targeting of Rahul Gandhi by the saffron party through an FIR. The LoP had been taking on the BJP over the issue of Dalit identity through his 'Save Constitution' drives over the past few years. In particular, the issue had dented the saffron party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, when the SP-Congress alliance won 43 out of 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, leaving the BJP at 33.

“The BJP practices untouchability. The Uttarakhand BJP chief and the Chief Minister justified the purification ceremony at the place where Kharge addressed a rally. Rahul Gandhi raised his voice against untouchability. It is unfortunate that he now faces an FIR for demanding justice. Dalits of the entire country and the Congress will respond against such oppression. They register false cases against our leader, but we will fight it out through constitutional means. Article 17 of the Constitution prohibits untouchability. The purification incident in Haldwani violated Article 3 of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. Further, Article 4 of the same Act provides for action against officials who refuse to lodge an FIR over a complaint. Justice will be ensured and the people will teach them a lesson,” AICC in-charge of the SC department Rajendra Pal Gautam told ETV Bharat.

The Haldwani purification incident has assumed political significance as several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab, with sizable Dalit populations, will have Assembly elections in 2027. Rahul had noted that Kharge’s insult was not only about the Congress chief but about getting justice for the Dalits across the country.

Gautam, who is in charge of UP, said the purification issue reverberates across the state, and the grand old party will flag it over the coming days to expose the BJP.