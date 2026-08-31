FIR Won't Stop Rahul, Will Take To Streets Nationwide Against Haldwani Purification Insult To Kharge: Congress
"BJP practices untouchability; Uttarakhand BJP chief, CM justified purification. Rahul has said this wasn't about Kharge but all Dalits": AICC | Amit Agnihotri reports.
Published : August 31, 2026 at 4:26 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress is miffed over the registration of an FIR against Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi for demanding justice in the purification issue involving party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, and will protest the issue nationwide.
The FIR against Rahul has been registered in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani, after he recently demanded action against state BJP chief Mahendra Bhatt, who had justified a purification ceremony held at the place where Kharge, a Dalit leader, had earlier addressed a Congress rally.
On his part, Kharge, who is the Rajya Sabha LoP, had also raised the issue of his alleged insult in the House during the monsoon session of Parliament, and noted that the purification ceremony was against the spirit of the Constitution.
Later, during a Congress Working Committee meeting, Kharge had expressed concern that not many of the senior leaders had protested the targeting of the party chief on the basis of his caste. Days later, Rahul upped the ante against the BJP, and demanded an apology from PM Modi and the registration of an FIR against those who practiced untouchability against Kharge.
The AICC has now instructed state units to hit the streets against the targeting of Rahul Gandhi by the saffron party through an FIR. The LoP had been taking on the BJP over the issue of Dalit identity through his 'Save Constitution' drives over the past few years. In particular, the issue had dented the saffron party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, when the SP-Congress alliance won 43 out of 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, leaving the BJP at 33.
“The BJP practices untouchability. The Uttarakhand BJP chief and the Chief Minister justified the purification ceremony at the place where Kharge addressed a rally. Rahul Gandhi raised his voice against untouchability. It is unfortunate that he now faces an FIR for demanding justice. Dalits of the entire country and the Congress will respond against such oppression. They register false cases against our leader, but we will fight it out through constitutional means. Article 17 of the Constitution prohibits untouchability. The purification incident in Haldwani violated Article 3 of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. Further, Article 4 of the same Act provides for action against officials who refuse to lodge an FIR over a complaint. Justice will be ensured and the people will teach them a lesson,” AICC in-charge of the SC department Rajendra Pal Gautam told ETV Bharat.
The Haldwani purification incident has assumed political significance as several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab, with sizable Dalit populations, will have Assembly elections in 2027. Rahul had noted that Kharge’s insult was not only about the Congress chief but about getting justice for the Dalits across the country.
Gautam, who is in charge of UP, said the purification issue reverberates across the state, and the grand old party will flag it over the coming days to expose the BJP.
“Our 'Save Constitution' drives and community conclaves over the past months, have been successful. The issue of justice for Dalits, and particularly the purification issue, will be taken across the state to expose the ruling party,” said Gautam.
AICC secretary in-charge of Uttarakhand Surender Sharma said there had been several instances of atrocities against Dalits in the hill state and the Congress will continue to fight for them, including the incident involving Kharge.
“We have been trying to get an FIR registered against those behind the purification ceremony in Haldwani for the past weeks, but in vain. We are determined to take the issue to its logical conclusion. We will stage protests outside the residence of the Chief Minister and the Governor's house, if our demand is not met,” Sharma told ETV Bharat.
The AICC functionary noted that the Congress was flagging the Dalit identity issue as part of its social justice plank and did not see the entire controversy through the lens of politics or electoral gains.
“It is an issue of social justice for us. There is no politics involved here. Our leader has been flagging the issues of Dalits for years. We will continue to do so in the state and elsewhere,” said Sharma.
AICC functionary Jitendra Singh told ETV Bharat: “An FIR against Rahul Gandhi is like the pot calling the kettle black. Our leader faces several false cases and one more will not affect him. The BJP is actually trying to defend the casteist behaviour of its leaders. They are willing to use the might of the state to attack those who speak for the rights of Dalits. What the BJP has done is to attack the values of social justice enshrined in the Constitution. The Congress will fight against this attack tooth and nail. We will not rest until the culprits behind Kharge’s insult are punished.”
“Over 20 days have passed since the purification incident, but no action has been taken yet. The real fight is between those who believe in the Constitution and the BJP ideology. There is a clear difference between their words and actions,” he added.
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