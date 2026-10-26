SIT Formed To Probe Collision Of Vehicles In Rahul Gandhi's Convoy On Purvanchal Expressway In UP; Congress Leader Safe
The incident occurred when Rahul was travelling from Lucknow to Sultanpur to appear in court, as verdict is to be pronounced in 2018 defamation case.
Published : October 26, 2026 at 11:03 AM IST
Sultanpur: Several vehicles in the convoy of Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, collided while he was en route to the Sultanpur MP-MLA court for a hearing in a defamation case against him.
Several people sustained injuries in the incident. The entire case has now been handed over to a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for investigation.
Rahul Gandhi was traveling by road via the Purvanchal Expressway to the Sultanpur MP-MLA court in connection with a defamation case filed by Home Minister Amit Shah—a matter dating back eight years. While passing through the jurisdiction of the Haliyapur police station (near milestone 89.5/91 km), the convoy came to a sudden halt.
A private vehicle belonging to local Congress leaders, which was ahead in the convoy, braked abruptly, leading to a collision involving four cars and an ambulance.
The Director General of Police (DGP) has constituted an SIT to investigate the actual causes and circumstances of the incident. The SIT will be headed by Kiran S, Inspector General of Police (Lucknow Range). Other members include Brij Narayan Singh, Additional Superintendent of Police (Sultanpur), and Ram Krishna Chaturvedi, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Traffic, Sultanpur).
Those injured include Vishal Kumar, Dr. Anoop, Dr. Jitendra Bajpai, pharmacist Ajmal, and ward boy Raees; all of them sustained minor injuries. The vehicles involved in the accident include a Scorpio (UP 32 MG 2821) and a Fortuner (UP 32 PC 7777), along with other passenger vehicles and an ambulance.
Rahul Gandhi remained safe, but several Congress workers and security personnel sustained injuries and are currently undergoing treatment.
The SIT will investigate the cause of the accident—examining potential lapses in the security escort or traffic management—and will submit its findings, along with recommendations to prevent such incidents in the future, to the police headquarters. The incident occurred at 10.15 AM.
According to reports, Rahul had stopped near Dehariyawa—at the 90 km point of the highway—where he was welcomed by the public. He subsequently departed from the location, unaware of the accident.
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