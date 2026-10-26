ETV Bharat / bharat

SIT Formed To Probe Collision Of Vehicles In Rahul Gandhi's Convoy On Purvanchal Expressway In UP; Congress Leader Safe

One of the vehicles involved in the collision. ( ETV Bharat )

Sultanpur: Several vehicles in the convoy of Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, collided while he was en route to the Sultanpur MP-MLA court for a hearing in a defamation case against him.

Several people sustained injuries in the incident. The entire case has now been handed over to a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for investigation.

Rahul Gandhi was traveling by road via the Purvanchal Expressway to the Sultanpur MP-MLA court in connection with a defamation case filed by Home Minister Amit Shah—a matter dating back eight years. While passing through the jurisdiction of the Haliyapur police station (near milestone 89.5/91 km), the convoy came to a sudden halt. Rahul Gandhi's Convoy Involved In Accident On Purvanchal Expressway In UP; Congress Leader Safe (PTI) A private vehicle belonging to local Congress leaders, which was ahead in the convoy, braked abruptly, leading to a collision involving four cars and an ambulance. The Director General of Police (DGP) has constituted an SIT to investigate the actual causes and circumstances of the incident. The SIT will be headed by Kiran S, Inspector General of Police (Lucknow Range). Other members include Brij Narayan Singh, Additional Superintendent of Police (Sultanpur), and Ram Krishna Chaturvedi, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Traffic, Sultanpur).