Rahul Gandhi’s TN Visit On Jan 13 Is Private, Says Congress
The issue of alliance with DMK and preparations for the coming elections will be discussed soon, said party leaders.
Published : January 12, 2026 at 7:38 PM IST
New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s visit to poll-bound Tamil Nadu on January 13 is going to be a private affair, and no meeting with ally DMK is lined up, the Congress said on Monday.
According to party insiders, Rahul will attend the golden jubilee function of a private school, the St Thomas English High School in Gudalur, on January 13. During his 2022 Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul had stayed overnight at the school.
The visit has assumed significance as it comes in the backdrop of seat-sharing hassles between the regional major DMK, which is miffed over the Congress asking for more seats and a share in power ahead of the key assembly elections.
All the 234 assembly seats in Tamil Nadu are going to have polls in April-May. The Congress is part of the ruling alliance led by DMK, but is not part of the government led by Chief Minister MK Stalin, who shares a personal bond with Rahul Gandhi. Both Stalin and Rahul refer to each other as ‘brother.’
However, the ground reality is that the two parties are locked in seat-sharing talks that have remained inconclusive since a five-member Congress panel led by the AICC in charge of Tamil Nadu, Girish Chodankar, met with Stalin and put the grand old party’s demand on the table. The Congress had contested 25 seats in the 2021 elections and won 19 seats. The grand old party wants 35-40 seats this time and is keen to keep the alliance intact, said party insiders. There has been no official communication from the DMK, but the issue has led to a war of words between the functionaries of the two parties. It was hoped that Rahul might use his visit to connect with the DMK leadership, as the alliance issue in Tamil Nadu would finally be resolved at the top level.
“It is a private visit. He is going to attend a private school’s golden jubilee function. No political meeting is lined up,” Chodankar told ETV Bharat.
Congress insiders said the alliance issue, as well as the grand old party’s strategy for the coming elections, will be discussed during a separate meeting, likely in Delhi on January 18.
“That date is tentative as of now, but a meeting will soon be held to discuss the state elections. Our party president, Mallikarjun Kharge, will chair the meeting, and Rahul Gandhi will also attend,” said Chodankar.
According to Congress insiders, although the grand old party is committed to its time-tested alliance with DMK to defeat the NDA in the southern state, the entry of TVK, headed by actor turned politician Vijay, had fueled speculation a section of the state unit wanted the grand old party to join hands with the new outfit while the other wanted to go with DMK but on better terms.
“The INDIA alliance in the state is the need of the hour to defeat the NDA. No alliance will be meaningful without the Congress. We want an alliance with the DMK to remain, but we also want a respectable number of seats, higher than the 25 we got in 2021. An early finalization of seat-sharing would be good for the alliance,” AICC secretary in charge of Tamil Nadu Suraj Hegde told ETV Bharat.
Earlier, Rahul had spoken to Vijay over the phone following a stampede at his Karur rally on September 27, 2025, in which around 41 people had died, and over 100 were injured. Later, state unit leader Praveen Chakravarty reportedly met the actor turned politician and later raised questions over state debt under the DMK government, fueling speculation of an alliance with the TVK founder, who was questioned by the CBI over the stampede in Delhi on January 12. Recently, the Congress slammed the BJP as Vijay’s latest movie ‘Jana Nayagan’ faced censorship issues and provoked political comments in the poll-bound state.
“The controversy surrounding Vijay's film has sparked concerns about the misuse of political power. While political disagreements are understandable, targeting an artist's work is unacceptable. At present, we are working to strengthen the Congress across the state and create awareness on the rural jobs scheme MGNREGA and vote theft in the summary intensive revision of the voter list, which led to the removal of around 97 lakh names,” said Chodankar.