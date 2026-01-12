ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Gandhi’s TN Visit On Jan 13 Is Private, Says Congress

The visit has assumed significance as it comes in the backdrop of seat-sharing hassles between the regional major DMK, which is miffed over the Congress asking for more seats and a share in power ahead of the key assembly elections. ( File Photo/IANS )

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s visit to poll-bound Tamil Nadu on January 13 is going to be a private affair, and no meeting with ally DMK is lined up, the Congress said on Monday.

According to party insiders, Rahul will attend the golden jubilee function of a private school, the St Thomas English High School in Gudalur, on January 13. During his 2022 Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul had stayed overnight at the school.

All the 234 assembly seats in Tamil Nadu are going to have polls in April-May. The Congress is part of the ruling alliance led by DMK, but is not part of the government led by Chief Minister MK Stalin, who shares a personal bond with Rahul Gandhi. Both Stalin and Rahul refer to each other as ‘brother.’

However, the ground reality is that the two parties are locked in seat-sharing talks that have remained inconclusive since a five-member Congress panel led by the AICC in charge of Tamil Nadu, Girish Chodankar, met with Stalin and put the grand old party’s demand on the table. The Congress had contested 25 seats in the 2021 elections and won 19 seats. The grand old party wants 35-40 seats this time and is keen to keep the alliance intact, said party insiders. There has been no official communication from the DMK, but the issue has led to a war of words between the functionaries of the two parties. It was hoped that Rahul might use his visit to connect with the DMK leadership, as the alliance issue in Tamil Nadu would finally be resolved at the top level.

“It is a private visit. He is going to attend a private school’s golden jubilee function. No political meeting is lined up,” Chodankar told ETV Bharat.