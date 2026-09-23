ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Gandhi’s Stand Against SIR Vindicated, Says Congress

Citing the expose, the Congress managers said CEC Gyanesh Kumar bulldozed his way through the SIR while ignoring and marginalizing the other two Election Commissioners. They said the issue had been resolved by the SC over 30 years ago that the ECs must have a say in decision-making as they cited the report saying EC SS Sandhu had written to the CEC 14 times over concerns related to the SIR.

“Since last year, our leader has been consistently raising his voice against the SIR. We will now step up our campaign over vote theft especially in the states where elections are to be held in 2027. The faults in the process will be explained to voters through campaigns. The voter lists are sacrosanct for us. All the new district heads appointed under the Sangathan Srijan campaign have been told to monitor the electoral rolls carefully. All the Congress leaders and workers must flag the voter list irregularities aggressively across the country. Even our allies are now on the same page,” said Sandeep.

The Congress said it had warned people over the issue and said it will intensify protests across states, especially those where elections are due in 2027.

Instead, the CEC sought either an apology or an affidavit from the Lop to support his claims. Since then, Rahul consistently flagged the issue to allege a nexus between the EC and the ruling BJP as the controversial SIR went from state to state. So far, around 13 crore voters have been removed from the list in various states. The issue resurfaced on Wednesday after a media expose revealed differences between the CEC and the two ECs over the SIR process.

Rahul’s campaign against vote theft started on August 7, 2025 when he made revelations related to one particular Assembly seat Mahadevapura, which fell under the Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha seat in Congress-ruled Karnataka. He later made more such revelations related to Haryana but the EC rejected his charges.

“The stand of our leader has again turned out to be true on the manipulation of the voter lists through the SIR. Many of his earlier predictions about demonetization, faulty GST, Covid management and the slide in economy came to be true although the government had ridiculed them in the beginning. The same has now happened with vote theft and SIR,” AICC secretary in charge of Maharashtra BM Sandeep told ETV Bharat.

The Congress managers further said several of Rahul’s predictions related to demonetization, GST, Covid and economy had turned out to be true even as the government brushed them aside.

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday said Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s stand against vote theft and SIR had been vindicated. The party said it will step-up its campaign against manipulation of voter lists over the coming days.

They said Sandhu had also asked who had authorized the ECI’s appeal against 14 lakh voters in West Bengal as the CEC was not exclusively authorized to do so. The other contentious issues were denial of access of ECI’s portal to the Electoral Registration Officers, flagged by both the ECs Sandhu and Vivek Joshi as also to the reference made to the changes made in Form-6 for the first time voters, said the Congress managers, adding Sandhu had said that the new Form 6 had been made so difficult for the youth to get registered as they were being asked to mention whether their parents’ or grandparents’ names were there in the previous electoral rolls.

The Congress managers said the ECI could not change the form as only the government could do it. They further said that in phase 1 of SIR, 7.8 crore voters were removed from the electoral rolls while in the next phase currently underway in 16 states and 3 UTs, 6.18 crore have been deleted so far, taking the total to 13 crores.

Further, 5.43 crore voters had been declared dubious and issued notices for submitting additional documents, the Congress managers said, adding the total deleted names may go up to 15 crores by the time SIR is completed.

“The CEC has no right to continue in his position and if he has any sense of shame, he must step down immediately”, Congress Working Committee member and MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi said while addressing a press conference. “Dissent is not disruption; dissent is democracy’s protection. Dissenting notes is not a subject of dustbin for inconvenient questions,” he said.

Targeting the government further, the Congress insiders said the Centre first removed the Chief Justice from the selection panel and then appointed a CEC over the Leader of Opposition's dissent.

The AICC functionary termed the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections in which the BJP-led alliance came to power as ‘fake’ and said over 2.2 crore voters were recently found to be removed in the western state during the SIR. This, he said had cast a doubt on the validity of the state elections.

“Where did the over 2 crore voters in the state go? It shows the 2024 Assembly elections were fake. The Congress-SSUBT-NCP-SP Maha Vikas Aghadi had done very well in the May 2024 national elections winning 31 of 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra. The Congress alone had won 14 seats. But five months later our alliance lost the Assembly elections to the Mahayuti including the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP, which faced anti-incumbency,” said Sandeep.

The AICC functionary said the party later found out that around 41 lakh voters had been added in Maharashtra over five months before state elections against an increase of 31 lakh voters since 2019.

“We complained to the poll panel but no action was taken. Not only Maharashtra but SIR discrepancies have been cited in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh as well where Assembly polls are due next year. Rahul Gandhi has been flagging people’s issues to question the government since 2014. But it is time for the people also to realize that the country’s democracy is under threat,” said Sandeep.

According to Congress insiders, the SIR had struck over 13 crore names off the draft rolls when the aim of the exercise should have been inclusion of voters. They further said that over 2 crore names in Uttar Pradesh, 88.9 lakh in West Bengal, 74 lakh in Tamil Nadu, 68 lakh in Gujarat, 47 lakh in Bihar, 34 lakh in Madhya Pradesh, 31 lakh in Rajasthan and 25 lakh in Chhattisgarh had been removed from the voter list so far.

“These numbers raise serious doubts over the SIR. Rahul Gandhi was the only leader in the country who raised his voice against vote theft and SIR. Like so many predictions he made earlier on various issues, the claims related to SIR have turned out to be true. He never speaks without proof. Now the EC has been exposed. The SIR process is an assault on Indian democracy. Plain and simple. It cannot stand. No free and fair elections can take place with dark clouds hanging over the EC which has been weaponized to destroy our democracy,” AICC secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh Kunal Chowdhary told ETV Bharat.

“If 13 crore voters have been removed so far, it raises questions over the validity of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in which the same rolls were used. The Congress is committed to safeguarding democracy in the country. Our fight against the vote theft and SIR will continue and intensify over the coming days. We will take the issue to the voters over the coming days through various campaigns across the country,” he added.