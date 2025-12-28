'Rahul Gandhi's Electoral Setbacks Result Of Deviation From Politics Of Development': Amit Shah
While BJP has been securing mandates through trust and sensitive governance, the Union Home Minister said that the Congress focuses on insignificant issues.
Published : December 28, 2025 at 7:57 PM IST
Ahmedabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's repeated electoral failures are a result of prioritising legalities over the politics of development.
Speaking at a public event here on Sunday, Shah noted while the BJP has secured repeated mandates through trust and sensitive governance, the Congress continues to struggle because it remains at odds with issues that are significant for people.
Referring to Gandhi's recent remark in Parliament questioning why the Congress keeps losing elections, Shah said that understanding the outcome of two public programmes would itself explain the reason behind the party's defeats. He pointed out that in areas like Vanzar, he was repeatedly elected without any major agitation, obstruction or public protest, highlighting the trust people have in the BJP's governance model.
Shah accused Gandhi of focusing on issues such as FIRs instead of addressing people's concerns. "Instead of understanding governance and public issues, Rahul Gandhi is busy understanding FIRs, which is not even his responsibility," he said.
Shah claimed that the Congress would continue to lose in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, and asserted that the BJP would return to power once again in 2029 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Listing key policy decisions, Shah said the Congress opposed every move that had popular support, including the construction of the Ram Temple, air strikes against Pakistan, action against Bangladeshi infiltrators, the abrogation of Article 370 and temple construction in Kashi. "When you oppose everything that the people support, where will the votes come from?" he asked.
