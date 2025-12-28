ETV Bharat / bharat

'Rahul Gandhi's Electoral Setbacks Result Of Deviation From Politics Of Development': Amit Shah

Ahmedabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's repeated electoral failures are a result of prioritising legalities over the politics of development.

Speaking at a public event here on Sunday, Shah noted while the BJP has secured repeated mandates through trust and sensitive governance, the Congress continues to struggle because it remains at odds with issues that are significant for people.

Referring to Gandhi's recent remark in Parliament questioning why the Congress keeps losing elections, Shah said that understanding the outcome of two public programmes would itself explain the reason behind the party's defeats. He pointed out that in areas like Vanzar, he was repeatedly elected without any major agitation, obstruction or public protest, highlighting the trust people have in the BJP's governance model.