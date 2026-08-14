ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Gandhi's Remarks Are Petty, An Insult To PM Narendra Modi: Rajnath Singh

His remarks come after Rahul Gandhi criticised the PM Modi administration's diplomatic approach, arguing that international relations require safeguarding national interests rather than relying on "mere friendships" and public displays of warmth.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday criticised Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on the government's foreign policy, accusing him of lacking an understanding of diplomacy and of attacking India during his foreign visits.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Remarks by Rahul Gandhi on PM Modi and India's foreign policy are petty and condemnable. I had never seen such indecent and unimaginable conduct from any LoP. Rahul Gandhi has not only insulted PM but also the international prestige of India. I cannot even imagine that someone with the Gandhi surname can make such a shameful remark."

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh slammed Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the remarks made by the senior Congress leader are petty.

During the Ratchnatmak Congress National Convention, Gandhi said that the government's job is to protect the nation's interests rather than "hugging politicians".

Giriraj Singh told news agency ANI, "Disgraceful! Disgraceful! The behaviour of the Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, yesterday was nothing more than that of a 'street-level' person. This comes from deep frustration. His grandfather was Prime Minister, his grandmother was Prime Minister, and his father was Prime Minister. If he couldn't understand foreign policy then, then he won't be able to understand it now."

"Now, his version of foreign policy is to go outside the country, meet people like (George) Soros, and abuse India. I tell the media people to look at his records for the last 12 years; whenever he goes abroad, his 'foreign policy' is simply to insult the nation," he said.

Singh accused him of lacking respect and basic manners while referring to his remarks and actions involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"As far as the hugging is concerned, the whole country saw him in the Lok Sabha acting like a joker. I think Rahul Gandhi should start a theatre troupe because of his current mental state. He is mentally ill and frustrated. He doesn't even have the basic manners to know how to treat a Prime Minister, and that too, a woman. Forget being a Prime Minister--it is your maternal homeland (Italy); you should have at least shown some respect for that. But how can one show respect when there are no values (Sanskars)?," he said.

Gandhi also mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi by imitating him.