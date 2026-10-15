Rahul Gandhi Writes To President Murmu Asking To Reconsider Dushyant Gautam's Appointment
Rahul Gandhi had criticised the Modi government over the detention of the parents of Ankita Bhandari, who was murdered in Uttarakhand in 2022.
Published : October 15, 2026 at 7:26 PM IST
New Delhi: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday wrote to President Murmu urging her to ask the government to reconsider Dushyant Gautam's appointment as Governor till CBI completes its probe into the murder of Ankita Bhandari.
Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had criticised the Narendra Modi government over the detention of the parents of Ankita Bhandari, who was murdered in Uttarakhand in 2022. He said the hallmark of the regime is to silence victims and remove those who raise questions.
राष्ट्रपति महोदया, 19 साल की अंकिता भंडारी ने एक VIP के लिए अपनी गरिमा से समझौता करने से इनकार किया, जिसके कारण उसकी हत्या कर दी गई। चार साल बाद भी CBI की धीमी जांच के चलते यह सवाल बना हुआ है कि वो VIP कौन था। अंकिता के परिवार समेत कई लोग मानते हैं कि दुष्यंत गौतम इस मामले से जुड़े हुए हैं। ऐसे में उनकी सिक्किम के राज्यपाल के पद पर नियुक्ति से मैं स्तब्ध हूं। राज्यपाल के पद पर रहते हुए उनके खिलाफ कोई आपराधिक कार्यवाही नहीं हो सकती। दुष्यंत गौतम की नियुक्ति की सलाह देकर प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने साबित किया है कि महिलाओं की सुरक्षा की उन्हें बिल्कुल परवाह ही नहीं है। मैं आपसे अपील करता हूं कि सरकार को इस नियुक्ति पर पुनर्विचार करने और जांच पूरी होने तक दुष्यंत गौतम को पदभार न देने की सलाह दें। अंकिता के माता-पिता की न्याय की उम्मीद मत टूटने दीजिए।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 15, 2026
The parents of 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari were released early Thursday, hours after they were detained while protesting near India Gate against Dushyant Kumar Gautam's appointment as Sikkim Governor. During his detention, her father gave the Centre 24 hours to cancel Gautam's appointment.
This is a developing story. More details to follow.....