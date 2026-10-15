ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Gandhi Writes To President Murmu Asking To Reconsider Dushyant Gautam's Appointment

New Delhi: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday wrote to President Murmu urging her to ask the government to reconsider Dushyant Gautam's appointment as Governor till CBI completes its probe into the murder of Ankita Bhandari.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had criticised the Narendra Modi government over the detention of the parents of Ankita Bhandari, who was murdered in Uttarakhand in 2022. He said the hallmark of the regime is to silence victims and remove those who raise questions.

The parents of 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari were released early Thursday, hours after they were detained while protesting near India Gate against Dushyant Kumar Gautam's appointment as Sikkim Governor. During his detention, her father gave the Centre 24 hours to cancel Gautam's appointment.

This is a developing story. More details to follow.....