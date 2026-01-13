ETV Bharat / bharat

'Blocking Jana Nayagan An Attack On Tamil Culture', Says Rahul Gandhi

Following the delay, the film’s production company approached the Madras High Court against the CBFC. On the morning of January 9, 2026, Justice PT Asha, who heard the matter, ruled that the CBFC did not have the authority to demand further changes after the initial review and directed the immediate issuance of the certificate.

It was earlier announced that Jana Nayagan, the final film of Tamil actor and TVK leader Vijay, would be released on January 9 to coincide with the Pongal festival. However, the release was postponed after delays in obtaining a certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The postponement has disappointed Vijay’s fans, who were eagerly awaiting the film, especially as it marks his last appearance on screen.

New Delhi: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and senior Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday, said that attempts to block the release of the film Jana Nayagan is an attack on Tamil culture.

The CBFC subsequently challenged the order. A division bench of the Madras High Court, headed by Chief Justice MM. Srivastava heard the appeal and issued an interim stay on the single judge's directive. Thereafter, Venkat Narayana, owner of KVN Productions, which produced the film, released a video message apologising to Vijay’s fans.

In the video, he said the production team had received an email from the CBFC seeking certain changes. Although the corrections were made and the film was resubmitted, the censor certificate was not issued. Since the postponement of Jana Nayagan, strong criticism of the CBFB, functioning under the Union government, has emerged from Vijay’s fans, members of the film industry, and political leaders.

Reacting to the developments, Rahul Gandhi posted on X that attempts to obstruct the film's release were an attack on Tamil culture. "The Information and Broadcasting Ministry's attempt to block the film Jana Nayagan is an attack on Tamil culture. (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi will never succeed in suppressing the voice of the Tamil people," he wrote.

Congress MP Vijay Vasanth also reacted to Gandhi's post on X and said autocracy has no space. "As Rahul Gandhi ji rightly said, such theatrics by Central Govt. will not succeed in undermining Tamil culture and its rich legacy. We stand firmly with Jana Nayagan and our people, attempts at autocracy and intimidation have no place here and will never work with us. (sic)." he wrote.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK supremo MK Stalin had also strongly criticised the CBFC, alleging that it had become yet another instrument of the Union government led by the BJP, alongside agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Enforcement Directorate, and the Income Tax Department.