ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Gandhi Urges Party's Muslim Leaders To Raise Issues Concerning Their Community

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday urged Muslim leaders of the party to vociferously raise issues concerning their community and to work towards enhancing their representation.

Sources said that during a meeting of the advisory council of the party's Minority Department, Rahul Gandhi said that if injustice is done against a Muslim, one should raise their voice specifically as a 'Muslim', rather than merely as a member of a 'minority' group.

Similarly, he emphasised that if Dalits, OBCs, or members of the general category face attacks, the issue should be raised by explicitly identifying that specific community.

"Rahul Gandhi's direct message was that the Congress party should not shy away from using the word 'Muslim'. It has often been observed these days that instead of explicitly saying 'Muslim,' people tend to use the term 'minority'," a leader present at the meeting said.