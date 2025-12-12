ETV Bharat / bharat

'Millions Of Children Getting Lung Disease': Rahul Gandhi Urges Air Pollution Debate In Parliament

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi speaks in the House during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025. Congress MP Kumari Selja is also seen. ( Sansad TV via PTI )

Gandhi claimed that India's biggest cities were living under a blanket of poisonous air. “Most of our major cities are living under a blanket of poisonous air. Millions of children are getting lung disease. Their future is being destroyed. People are getting cancer. Older people are struggling to breathe. This is an interesting issue because I'm certain that there will be full agreement between the government and us on this issue,” he said.

Speaking during the Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, the Congress MP termed air pollution a public health emergency that concerns everyone, irrespective of the parties or ideology. In response, the government hinted at taking up the discussion in the House.

New Delhi: Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday raised the issue of worsening air pollution in the country and sought an urgent and structured debate on it in the Parliament.

Furthermore, Gandhi stressed that the House could find complete unanimity on the issue. “This is not an ideological issue; everybody in the House agrees that air pollution—and the damage it is doing to our people—is something we should co-operate on,” he said.

“I think it is important that the government develops a plan to get rid of air pollution in our cities. We are more than happy to co-operate with the government to develop such a plan,” Gandhi added.

The former Congress President further said that on the air pollution, the MPs can show the country that they can work together on something that is critical. “We should have a detailed discussion in Parliament on this, and the Prime Minister should put in place a methodical, systematic plan for each city—one that can, over the next 5 or 10 years, make life easier for our people,” he said.

Responding to Gandhi's suggestion, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government was ready for a discussion on the issue, and the Business Advisory Committee of the Lok Sabha can allot time for the same.

“The issue raised by Rahul Gandhi was also brought to notice in the Business Advisory Committee. From Day 1, the government has made it clear that it is ready to discuss all important matters and find solutions, taking along suggestions from the Opposition. We will see how we can take up this discussion. We will come back, and let us see how we can structure this discussion. We are ready to take up this matter,” Rijiju said.