'I Stand With His Family': Rahul Gandhi To Attend Manipuri Musician Vikram Singh's Memorial Gathering In Delhi Today
"This evening, I will attend the memorial gathering for Chongtham Vikram Singh ji to pay tribute to his life and memory," says Rahul Gandhi.
Published : September 10, 2026 at 3:08 PM IST
New Delhi: Senior Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said he will attend a memorial gathering at Dr Ambedkar International Centre to pay tributes to Manipuri musician Chongtham Vikram Singh who was brutally beaten to death outside his house in Delhi earlier this week.
According to police, Vikram Singh (54), a popular guitarist, was beaten to death by a group of delivery workers and dhaba staff when he objected to their shouting and drinking alcohol outside his Kilokari village apartment early Monday.
Expressing condolences, Gandhi said in a social media post, "This evening, I will attend the memorial gathering for Chongtham Vikram Singh ji to pay tribute to his life and memory."
"His music and spirit will live on in the hearts of all those he touched. I stand with his family and loved ones in this time of grief," the LoP added.
This evening, I will attend the memorial gathering for Chongtham Vikram Singh ji to pay tribute to his life and memory.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 10, 2026
His music and spirit will live on in the hearts of all those he touched. I stand with his family and loved ones in this time of grief. pic.twitter.com/Pa7kq15cmV
Gandhi had earlier expressed solidarity with Singh's family and assured them that their demand for justice would not go unheard.
Lashing out at the Narendra Modi-led government over the musician's killing, Gandhi had questioned what Home Minister Amit Shah's ministry is doing to stop "growing lawlessness".
"After many such incidents, every Northeast family in Delhi is asking the same question today - are we safe here? What are Shah's MHA and Delhi Police doing to stop this growing lawlessness, especially against people from the Northeast?" the Congress said, while demanding a thorough probe into the incident.
On the fateful night, Vikram Singh went downstairs at around 11.30 PM on September 6. His wife Joshna said he returned being chased by around eight men, who allegedly assaulted him before fleeing.
The family rushed him to the emergency department of Holy Family Hospital. His blood pressure was found to be extremely low and his condition deteriorated. He died during treatment in the early hours of Monday. The hospital report cited hemorrhagic shock caused by blunt-force trauma, according to reports.
Delhi Police have, so far, arrested seven persons and apprehended a juvenile in connection with the case.
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