ETV Bharat / bharat

'I Stand With His Family': Rahul Gandhi To Attend Manipuri Musician Vikram Singh's Memorial Gathering In Delhi Today

"This evening, I will attend the memorial gathering for Chongtham Vikram Singh ji to pay tribute to his life and memory," says Rahul Gandhi.

'I Stand With His Family': Rahul Gandhi To Attend Manipuri Musician Vikram Singh's Memorial Gathering Today
A family member stands near the mortal remains of musician and music teacher Chongtham Vikram Singh at Imphal Airport in Imphal West on Wednesday (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 10, 2026 at 3:08 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: Senior Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said he will attend a memorial gathering at Dr Ambedkar International Centre to pay tributes to Manipuri musician Chongtham Vikram Singh who was brutally beaten to death outside his house in Delhi earlier this week.

According to police, Vikram Singh (54), a popular guitarist, was beaten to death by a group of delivery workers and dhaba staff when he objected to their shouting and drinking alcohol outside his Kilokari village apartment early Monday.

Expressing condolences, Gandhi said in a social media post, "This evening, I will attend the memorial gathering for Chongtham Vikram Singh ji to pay tribute to his life and memory."

"His music and spirit will live on in the hearts of all those he touched. I stand with his family and loved ones in this time of grief," the LoP added.

Gandhi had earlier expressed solidarity with Singh's family and assured them that their demand for justice would not go unheard.

Lashing out at the Narendra Modi-led government over the musician's killing, Gandhi had questioned what Home Minister Amit Shah's ministry is doing to stop "growing lawlessness".

"After many such incidents, every Northeast family in Delhi is asking the same question today - are we safe here? What are Shah's MHA and Delhi Police doing to stop this growing lawlessness, especially against people from the Northeast?" the Congress said, while demanding a thorough probe into the incident.

On the fateful night, Vikram Singh went downstairs at around 11.30 PM on September 6. His wife Joshna said he returned being chased by around eight men, who allegedly assaulted him before fleeing.

The family rushed him to the emergency department of Holy Family Hospital. His blood pressure was found to be extremely low and his condition deteriorated. He died during treatment in the early hours of Monday. The hospital report cited hemorrhagic shock caused by blunt-force trauma, according to reports.

Delhi Police have, so far, arrested seven persons and apprehended a juvenile in connection with the case.

Read More:

  1. ‘Not Seeking Revenge, Only Justice’: Manipuri Musician’s Death Revives Safety Concerns Of Northeast People
  2. Manipuri Musician's Murder In Delhi Triggers Political Outrage; Rahul Gandhi, Other Leaders Demand Justice

TAGGED:

RAHUL GANDHI
MANIPURI MUSICIAN MURDER
DELHI MURDER
JUSTICE FOR VIKRAM SINGH
CHONGTHAM VIKRAM SINGH

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.