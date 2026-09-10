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'I Stand With His Family': Rahul Gandhi To Attend Manipuri Musician Vikram Singh's Memorial Gathering In Delhi Today

A family member stands near the mortal remains of musician and music teacher Chongtham Vikram Singh at Imphal Airport in Imphal West on Wednesday ( ANI )

New Delhi: Senior Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said he will attend a memorial gathering at Dr Ambedkar International Centre to pay tributes to Manipuri musician Chongtham Vikram Singh who was brutally beaten to death outside his house in Delhi earlier this week.

According to police, Vikram Singh (54), a popular guitarist, was beaten to death by a group of delivery workers and dhaba staff when he objected to their shouting and drinking alcohol outside his Kilokari village apartment early Monday.

Expressing condolences, Gandhi said in a social media post, "This evening, I will attend the memorial gathering for Chongtham Vikram Singh ji to pay tribute to his life and memory."

"His music and spirit will live on in the hearts of all those he touched. I stand with his family and loved ones in this time of grief," the LoP added.

Gandhi had earlier expressed solidarity with Singh's family and assured them that their demand for justice would not go unheard.