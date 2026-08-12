ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Gandhi To Visit Ujjain Soon To Discuss Party's Organisational Restructure

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi speaks during a media briefing as Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge looks on at Indira Bhawan, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug. 10, 2026 ( Etv Bharat )

Ujjain: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi is expected to visit Ujjain soon. The Congress party workers have started making arrangements for the proposed visit where apart from visiting the Mahakaleshwar Temple, Rahul will be interacting with the Congress leadership and cadres.

While the date of his proposed visit is yet to be officially announced, party sources disclosed that Rahul is expected to visit the holy city in September.

Party sources said that Rahul will be interacting with the party functionaries from Ujjain, Ratlam, Dewas, Shajapur, Agar Malwa, Mandsaur and Neemuch districts. He is likely to seek direct feedback from the workers responsible for the organisational overhaul campaign undertaken by the party.