Rahul Gandhi To Visit Ujjain Soon To Discuss Party's Organisational Restructure
He is likely to seek direct feedback from the workers responsible for the organisational overhaul campaign undertaken by the party.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 4:08 PM IST|
Updated : August 12, 2026 at 4:49 PM IST
Ujjain: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi is expected to visit Ujjain soon. The Congress party workers have started making arrangements for the proposed visit where apart from visiting the Mahakaleshwar Temple, Rahul will be interacting with the Congress leadership and cadres.
While the date of his proposed visit is yet to be officially announced, party sources disclosed that Rahul is expected to visit the holy city in September.
Party sources said that Rahul will be interacting with the party functionaries from Ujjain, Ratlam, Dewas, Shajapur, Agar Malwa, Mandsaur and Neemuch districts. He is likely to seek direct feedback from the workers responsible for the organisational overhaul campaign undertaken by the party.
Workers are making special preparations for this interaction. Rahul had previously visited Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple on March 5, 2024, during his ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’.
Congress sources disclosed, "In addition to the district and block Congress presidents, grassroots workers including those from district and block executive committees, mandal presidents, gram panchayat presidents and others will be present. The meeting is expected to discuss organisational overhaul, booth-level scenarios, role of workers and forthcoming political programmes. Ujjain's Kshirsagar Maidan and Kartik Mela Ground are being considered as the possible venues for the event."
The Congress party proposes to hold an event similar to the one proposed in Ujjain in the Rewa division as well. The proposed visit by Rahul is being seen as an effort by the Congress party to strengthen its organization right from the divisional to the booth levels by taking direct feedback from the grassroots workers.
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