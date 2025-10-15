ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Gandhi To Visit Families Of Hariom Valmiki In UP, Zubeen Garg In Assam On October 17

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit the family of Hariom Valmiki, who was recently lynched in Rae Bareli, and Zubeen Garg, the popular singer of Assam who died under mysterious circumstances, on October 17 as part of his pro-people and social justice agenda.

According to Congress insiders, Rahul, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh, will visit late Hariom Valmiki’s residence in neighbouring Fatehpur on October 17 to express solidarity with his family members and send out a strong message to the marginalized groups in the BJP ruled state where Assembly elections are due in 2027.

Hariom, a Dalit, had called out Rahul as he was being thrashed by goons in Rae Bareli in an attempt to save himself. Later, Rahul, who was abroad, had spoken to Hariom's father and deputed senior leaders, including Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajai Rai, AICC SC/ST department head Rajendra pal Gautam and AICC functionaries Pradeep Narwal and Neelanshu Chaturvedi to reassure the family.

A few days later, Rai was put under house arrest as he wanted to visit Fatehpur and provide some financial help to the deceased’s family. The Uttar Pradesh unit of Congress had dubbed Hariom’s killing as Dalit oppression in the state and had targeted both the saffron party as well as former chief minister Mayawati’s BSP for ignoring the incident.

A few days after the lynching of Hariom, Mayawati, considered to be a prominent leader of the Dalits, had staged a rally in state capital Lucknow to showcase her strength ahead of the 2027 Assembly polls. However, the BSPchief ended up attacking the rivals, Samajwadi Party and Congress instead of the saffron party which rules the state.

“It was not surprising that the BSP chief attacked the SP and the Congress but did not utter a word on Hariom. She is actually a B team of the BJP which is against Dalits. But the voters can not be fooled any longer. A large number of Dalits are upset with the BSP and look up to the Congress,” Congress Lok Sabha MP Tanuj Punia told ETV Bharat.

Senior state Congress leader Vivek Bansal shared similar views. “The BSP is a spent force. There is an opportunity for the Congress to win back its traditional Dalit support base in the state and a sustained effort needs to be made,” Bansal told ETV Bharat.