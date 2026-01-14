Rahul Gandhi To Sound Kerala Poll Bugle On January 19
The LoP will address the UDF winners in the recent local body polls and flag unity among the opposition ahead of the key contest.
Published : January 14, 2026 at 7:30 PM IST
New Delhi: Upbeat over the United Democratic Front's (UDF) win in the recent local body elections in Kerala, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will sound the bugle for the coming assembly elections on Jan 19.
According to Congress insiders, in his first visit to the southern state after the local body elections, Rahul will address a conclave of all the UDF winners in Ernakulam on January 19, where the leader is expected to boost the morale of the workers and flag unity among the opposition grouping for the assembly elections likely in April.
Rahul, a former Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad in Kerala, will also review the strategy for the assembly elections in which the UDF hopes to dislodge the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who has been in power since 2016.
“Rahul Gandhi will address a convention of UDF winners in the local body polls in Ernakulam on Jan 19. This will be his first visit to the state after the local body polls, which went in UDF’s favour. It is going to be an important event for the opposition grouping, and we have made elaborate arrangements for the session. The LoP will send out a strong message across the state in his address. For us, unity among the state team and meeting the target of 100 out of 140 seats are the most important issues ahead of the contest,” All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary in charge of Kerala, P V Mohan, told ETV Bharat.
In the Dec 2025 local body elections, which were billed as a semi-final ahead of the assembly elections, the UDF had won four municipal corporations and over 500 panchayats across Kerala. The Congress-led UDF had failed to defeat the LDF in the local body elections before the 2021 assembly elections and is therefore upbeat over its prospects in the coming assembly elections.
Till last year, the high command was concerned over divergent voices coming from the senior state leaders, which showed the Kerala unit in a disarray. The Congress then revamped the Kerala team in May 2025 and named Sunny Joseph the new state unit chief. Three senior leaders, PC Vishnunadh, AP Anilkumar and Shafi Parambil were named working presidents to balance the factions.
In October, the high command directed the senior state leaders to work unitedly and ensure the UDF’s win in the local body elections. However, the challenge to keep the state team together till the assembly elections remained.
For that, a two-day strategy session was recently held in Wayanad, where the top state leaders and MPs discussed the ways to counter the ruling LDF and present a positive UDF agenda to the voters. Even Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor, whose comments had caused some unease within the party, attended the conclave and gave key inputs.
“That session was very successful and showcased unity among the top leaders. Tharoor is a senior and respectable party leader. The voters are fed up with the LDF’s policies, and even their leaders think so. Therefore, we will soon come out with our own positive agenda outlining the plans for the youth and women,” said Mohan.
Rahul’s Jan 19 visit follows the recent switch of senior CPI-M leader Aisha Potty, who joined the Congress after being with the Left party for over a decade. Potty, who represented the Kottarakkara assembly constituency for three consecutive terms, had flagged decision-making issues in the Left party after joining the Congress.
“Her clean public record and people-first politics will greatly strengthen the party. Her courageous choice to stand with the UDF in defense of democratic values is laudable. She had been uneasy with the cpi-m for a while. The top leadership of the Left party has lost credibility among people as they function like dictators. Their committed leaders have already left them. More may follow. They have run a corrupt government over the past decade. That is why the voters want them to go this time. The UDF is ready for the challenge and will oust the LDF,” Congress Lok Sabha mp Benny Behnan told ETV Bharat.
Besides, the CPI-M, the Congress managers said they also need to counter the BJP, which is trying to make inroads in the southern state.
“The NDA won in Thiruvananthapuram as the UDF organization was not that strong. In other areas, the NDA vote share actually dropped. There was a nexus of the BJP and the CPI-M in the local body elections, and they will certainly come together quietly to dent the Congress, but they will not succeed,” said Behnan.