Rahul Gandhi To Sound Kerala Poll Bugle On January 19

New Delhi: Upbeat over the United Democratic Front's (UDF) win in the recent local body elections in Kerala, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will sound the bugle for the coming assembly elections on Jan 19.

According to Congress insiders, in his first visit to the southern state after the local body elections, Rahul will address a conclave of all the UDF winners in Ernakulam on January 19, where the leader is expected to boost the morale of the workers and flag unity among the opposition grouping for the assembly elections likely in April.

Rahul, a former Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad in Kerala, will also review the strategy for the assembly elections in which the UDF hopes to dislodge the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who has been in power since 2016.

“Rahul Gandhi will address a convention of UDF winners in the local body polls in Ernakulam on Jan 19. This will be his first visit to the state after the local body polls, which went in UDF’s favour. It is going to be an important event for the opposition grouping, and we have made elaborate arrangements for the session. The LoP will send out a strong message across the state in his address. For us, unity among the state team and meeting the target of 100 out of 140 seats are the most important issues ahead of the contest,” All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary in charge of Kerala, P V Mohan, told ETV Bharat.

In the Dec 2025 local body elections, which were billed as a semi-final ahead of the assembly elections, the UDF had won four municipal corporations and over 500 panchayats across Kerala. The Congress-led UDF had failed to defeat the LDF in the local body elections before the 2021 assembly elections and is therefore upbeat over its prospects in the coming assembly elections.

Till last year, the high command was concerned over divergent voices coming from the senior state leaders, which showed the Kerala unit in a disarray. The Congress then revamped the Kerala team in May 2025 and named Sunny Joseph the new state unit chief. Three senior leaders, PC Vishnunadh, AP Anilkumar and Shafi Parambil were named working presidents to balance the factions.

In October, the high command directed the senior state leaders to work unitedly and ensure the UDF’s win in the local body elections. However, the challenge to keep the state team together till the assembly elections remained.