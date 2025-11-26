Rahul Gandhi To Review Congress' Bihar Poll Defeat On Thursday
During the session, reasons behind the drubbing, alliances and a future road map are likely to be discussed by party leaders.
New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s review of the Congress' recent Bihar poll defeat on November 27 is likely to be a stormy affair as divergent views are likely to be expressed during the meeting.
According to Congress insiders, the review meeting is expected to take a hard look at the party's alliance with the RJD which many in the outfit believe treated the junior ally in a rough manner.
Further, while some leaders are likely to press for accountability of AICC in-charge Krishna Allavaru and state unit head Rajesh Kumar and seek a recast of the entire state team, others may focus on the lapses in planning and execution before and during the crucial Bihar elections and the lack of a strong organization which impacted the poll outcome.
While a section of the party may pin the entire blame for the poll loss on alleged voter list and EVM manipulation, a section is expected to push the 'go alone' line and seek a roadmap for reviving the Congress in the eastern state.
Gandhi, who had invested a lot of time and energy on the party’s Bihar campaign, has asked the AICC functionaries, state leaders, the three MPs and all the Congress candidates to attend the review meeting.
The Congress contested the Bihar election as part of the INDIA bloc which comprises RJD, VIP and the Left parties. The Congress could win only six of the 61 seats it contested, which came as a shock to the party's high command. The INDIA bloc won only 35 seats while the NDA swept the elections with 202 seats in a House of 243.
Gandhi's review of the poll drubbing comes 14 days after the results were announced on November 14.
“It is going to be an open session where all the stakeholders will get a chance to share their views. The review meeting on November 27 has been called to understand the factors that led to the party’s defeat in the Assembly elections. The AICC team, state team, the three MPs and all the 61 party candidates have been asked to attend the meeting,” Congress Lok Sabha MP from Kishanganj in Bihar Mohammed Jawed told ETV Bharat.
“The result was unexpected. The main challenge for us are the EC and the BJP. We are getting information which shows a surprising pattern of votes in favour of the BJP candidates and against the alliance nominees,” he said.
Independent MP from Purnea, Pappu Yadav, who was included in the Congress list of star campaigners for Bihar and AICC functionary Kanhaiya Kumar who belongs to the eastern state is also expected to attend the review session. Rajya Sabha MP and former state unit chief Akhilesh prasad Singh will also join the meeting.
According to party insiders, the Thursday session is likely to witness a difference of opinion between the old guard and the younger faces who adopted a new strategy of aggressively seeking the seats suitable to the Congress and gave a chance to several new faces.
After the result, Congress MP from Katihar in Bihar Tariq Anwar had suggested the grand old party to introspect over the poll outcome and revamp the state and AICC team. That issue may again be mentioned during the review session besides the focus on the lack of state and district level panels that limited the grand old party’s prospects.
Gaps in the planning and execution of the campaign strategy, ticket distribution, and lack of coordination among the opposition alliance would be the other key issues that may find mention during the review.
“The review meeting should be a stormy one. It was a crucial election for us. It is important to look into the reasons behind the poll loss but it is far more important to start working on the future plan. The Congress should focus on strengthening itself in the state and prepare a roadmap for the same. We should not be too dependent on an ally although we may have friendly relations with them. Polarization benefitted the NDA and a campaign should be started against such identity politics,” former legislative party leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan told ETV Bharat.
