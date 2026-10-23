ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Gandhi To Hit Campaign Trail In Punjab In November

New Delhi: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi is upbeat about the prospects of Congress in poll-bound Punjab and is set to launch the party campaign in the first week of November to take on the ruling AAP.

According to party insiders, Rahul was scheduled to visit the state by the end of October but deferred his plans due to the INDIA bloc rally to be held in Delhi on November 1 to take on the Centre over the SIR issue.

Sources further said the "Punjab yatra" will mark the launch of the grand old party’s election campaign and focus on the two big issues of drug menace and the law and order situation, besides the plight of farmers and jobs for youth to take on the state government.

“The feedback from Punjab is good. The state team is united, and this will show during the coming campaign and other events. Our leader Rahul Gandhi too is keeping a close watch on the developments and is set to visit the state soon. The first week of November is a suitable window for us. The details are being worked out,” AICC secretary in charge of Punjab Hina Kaware told ETV Bharat.

The AICC functionary said that following the recent appointment of new state unit chief Pargat Singh, who replaced Lok Sabha MP Amarinder Raja Warring, the state team was busy with the various AICC and state-level programmes.

“The issues related to leadership in the state team have been sorted. The changes they sought have been implemented. Now everyone is focused on ensuring the party wins in their respective areas. From our side, we have prepared plans with the state teams. We are now in a position to host a major event even at a few-day notice,” said Kaware.

Pargat was picked up as a neutral face to settle the power tussle between Amarinder Warring and former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, who wished to be named the new state unit chief.

Indicating the grand old party is focused on Punjab, AICC in-charge of Organisation KC Venugopal will visit the state on October 26, where he will hold a series of meetings with the senior leaders to prepare the ground for Rahul’s proposed yatra that was earlier planned for September.

Venugopal will chair a meeting of the state political affairs committee to discuss the ground-level issues that should be flagged during the yatra and also meet select senior leaders one-on-one to firm up the broad campaign ahead of the assembly elections in Feb-March 2027.