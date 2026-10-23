Rahul Gandhi To Hit Campaign Trail In Punjab In November
Rahul was scheduled to visit the state by October end, but deferred plans due to INDIA bloc rally in Delhi on Nov 1 over SIR.
Published : October 23, 2026 at 7:52 PM IST
New Delhi: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi is upbeat about the prospects of Congress in poll-bound Punjab and is set to launch the party campaign in the first week of November to take on the ruling AAP.
According to party insiders, Rahul was scheduled to visit the state by the end of October but deferred his plans due to the INDIA bloc rally to be held in Delhi on November 1 to take on the Centre over the SIR issue.
Sources further said the "Punjab yatra" will mark the launch of the grand old party’s election campaign and focus on the two big issues of drug menace and the law and order situation, besides the plight of farmers and jobs for youth to take on the state government.
“The feedback from Punjab is good. The state team is united, and this will show during the coming campaign and other events. Our leader Rahul Gandhi too is keeping a close watch on the developments and is set to visit the state soon. The first week of November is a suitable window for us. The details are being worked out,” AICC secretary in charge of Punjab Hina Kaware told ETV Bharat.
The AICC functionary said that following the recent appointment of new state unit chief Pargat Singh, who replaced Lok Sabha MP Amarinder Raja Warring, the state team was busy with the various AICC and state-level programmes.
“The issues related to leadership in the state team have been sorted. The changes they sought have been implemented. Now everyone is focused on ensuring the party wins in their respective areas. From our side, we have prepared plans with the state teams. We are now in a position to host a major event even at a few-day notice,” said Kaware.
Pargat was picked up as a neutral face to settle the power tussle between Amarinder Warring and former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, who wished to be named the new state unit chief.
Indicating the grand old party is focused on Punjab, AICC in-charge of Organisation KC Venugopal will visit the state on October 26, where he will hold a series of meetings with the senior leaders to prepare the ground for Rahul’s proposed yatra that was earlier planned for September.
Venugopal will chair a meeting of the state political affairs committee to discuss the ground-level issues that should be flagged during the yatra and also meet select senior leaders one-on-one to firm up the broad campaign ahead of the assembly elections in Feb-March 2027.
Channi, who is the campaign committee chief, reviewed the likely campaign along with Pargat Singh and other members on October 22, days after AICC in-charge of the state Sachin Pilot concluded a five-day programme from Oct 16-21 under which party leaders visited the houses of those killed due to gang violence and drugs over the past years.
“Certainly, the widespread drug menace and the poor law and order situation will be the main focus of the party’s campaign. The voters are fed up with the state government and are keen to bring about a change,” AICC secretary in charge of Punjab Ravindra Dalvi told ETV Bharat.
“The murder of kabaddi player Sardar Tejpal Singh in Jagraon in October 2025, near the SSP office, exposed the alarming state of law and order in Punjab. The recent killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhotta on Oct 13 in Mansa has shocked the people. The government must answer for its failure to ensure public safety,” he said.
Besides ways to counter the AAP, the AICC in charge of the organisation is also likely to discuss the probability of the BJP-Akali Dal alliance in the poll-bound state given the saffron party’s aggressive stance in the state over the past days led by party chief Nitin Nabin and union home minister Amit Shah, who hinted about an NDA government coming to power in 2027.
“We too have been hearing that former allies BJP and Akali Dal may come together, but there is no certainty about it. If they do join hands, it will be a blessing in disguise for the Congress,” said Kaware.
Venugopal will also review participation of state party workers in the Nov 1 INDIA bloc rally to be held in Delhi’s Ramlila Ground, although there have been no major SIR-related issues in Punjab.
“There have been some issues here and there, but they could not do much as our booth-level workers were alert this time. Nevertheless, we would like to send a large contingent of workers from the state to make its presence felt at the Delhi rally,” she added.
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